Isotopes Unleash Offensive Barrage In 13-3 Win Over Chihuahuas

June 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Coco Montes and Julio Carreras each turned in a 4-for-5 evening, leading the Isotopes' 17-hit charge as Albuquerque ran away with a 13-3 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday night in front of 8,084 enthusiatic fans.

Topes Scope: - Montes collected four hits in a game for the sixth time as an Isotope (also: June 24, 2022 at Las Vegas; April 9, 2023 vs. Salt Lake; July 25, 2023 vs. Sacramento; Sept. 9, 2023 vs. Reno; May 15, 2024 vs. Sugar Land). This season, Montes leads the Isotopes with 27 multi-hit performances. Additionally, he has a .356/.412/.658 slash line with eight doubles, a triple, four long balls and 22 RBI in 18 games against the Chihuahuas in 2024.

- Montes' five RBI tied a season-high for an Isotopes player, reached on three previous instances (Sean Bouchard, March 31 vs. El Paso; Jordan Beck, April 18 at El Paso; Hunter Goodman, April 23 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Carreras tied a career-high with four hits (also: Aug. 4, 2023 at Reading). He is 10-for-22 with three multi-hit performances in his last six games, improving his season average from .187 to .216. Additionally, Carreras' 19 steals rank fifth in the Pacific Coast League.

- Trevor Boone finished 3-for-4, the eighth time in his professional career he has recorded three or more knocks (last: May 23, 2023 vs. Round Rock). He has a trio of multi-hit efforts in this series, sandwiched around two hitless games.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-4 with a solo homer, snapping an 11 at-bat hitless streak since being activated from the Injured List on Wednesday. The clout was his first since April 27 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Grant Lavigne drove in a run with a single in the second inning, his first RBI since May 19 vs. Sugar Land on a solo homer (47 AB).

- Jake Bird pitched a clean, perfect sixth frame in the second outing of his rehab assignment.

- The Isotopes finished with 17 hits, tied for their second-most in a game in 2024 (also: May 8 vs. El Paso). Their best output was a 21-hit evening in a 17-13 loss to Oklahoma City on April 23.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff limited the opposition to six hits for the fourth time in the last 10 contests, dating back to June 5 at Sacramento.

- Albuquerque has plated four or more runs in a frame on 23 occassions this year, eight times against El Paso.

- Tonight marked the 10th time the Isotopes recorded a minimum of seven extra-base hits in a contest, and fifth when playing the Chihuahuas (most recent: June 12, nine).

- El Paso's lone extra-base knock came via Brett Sullivan's RBI double in the first inning. The Isotopes have limited their opponent to one on eight occassions in 2024, but have yet to hold anyone to zero in a contest.

- Albuquerque improved to 7-5 on Saturdays, their best record on a day of the week this season. They have claimed four consecutive Saturday contests dating back to May 25 at Salt Lake.

- Albuquerque used seven pitchers, once starter Peter Lambert was knocked out after throwing 38 pitches in the first inning. It tied for their most hurlers in a contest this season, reached on two previous occassions (April 12 vs. Sugar Land, May 5 vs. Round Rock).

- Tonight was the sixth time the Isotopes and Rockies have won on the same day this season, with Colorado's 16-4 trouncing of Pittsburgh.

- Albuquerque clinched their third non-losing series of 2024, all coming against El Paso. They split six games in western Texas from April 16-21 and May 7-12. The Isotopes have not claimed a series victory since Sept. 12-17, 2023 at El Paso (12 sets).

- The Isotopes recorded their largest margin of victory since Aug. 2, 2023 vs. Las Vegas (19-6). Additionally, it was the 47th time in club history that Albuquerque has won a game by a double-digit margin.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas wrap up the series on Father's Day Sunday evening. All fans are invited to participate in a pre-game catch on the field, from 5:00-5:30 pm. A fireworks show will follow the contest (weather permitting), and fans of all ages will be invited to run the bases. Lefty Miguel Cienfuegos is slated to start for El Paso against Albuquerque right-hander Tanner Gordon.

