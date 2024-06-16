Tacoma Takes Series Finale in Round Rock

June 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Tacoma Rainiers (39-30) topped the Round Rock Express (33-35) by a final score of 13-3 on Sunday night at Dell Diamond as they claimed a 5-1 series victory.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (7-3, 4.80) saw the night's loss after allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Tacoma starter LHP Jhonathan Diaz (8-1, 2.99) got the win after throwing 6.0 innings that included three runs, two of which were earned, five hits, six walks and two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Tacoma jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning thanks to five consecutive singles that all came with one out recorded. A solo home run from 1B Jason Vosler made it a 4-0 game in the third inning.

The bottom of the third saw Round Rock's only runs of the night as they scored three. C Matt Whatley hit a leadoff double and eventually scored thanks to a single from 3B Josh Jung. SS Jonathan Ornelas, who had worked a one-out walk, and Jung both scored when 1B Blaine Crim singled.

The one-run deficit didn't last long as the Rainiers put up four runs in the fourth frame. A solo shot off the bat of C Michael Papierski led off the inning and three more runs scored on a combination of three singles, one double and one stolen base.

Tacoma extended their advantage to 10-3 in the fifth inning as SS Leo Rivas and 3B Luis Urias both found home on a single from Vosler. Another run in the sixth made it 11-3.

The Rainiers tacked two final runs onto their total in the top of the ninth. Vosler hit a single before RF Spencer Packard knocked a double to score his teammate. Packard moved to third base thanks to a single from 2B Jake Slaughter and scored when CF Samad Taylor hit a sacrifice fly. A scoreless home half sealed the 13-3 final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Two Texas Rangers saw their first Major League rehab outings with Round Rock on Sunday. 3B Josh Jung hit 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. RHP Josh Sborz recorded two outs in relief and allowed two runs, two hits and one walk with one strikeout.

RHP Grant Anderson posted one shutout inning that included one punchout in his first appearance back with the Express since being optioned on Wednesday.

Along with Jung's multi-hit outing, C Matt Whatley recorded multiple hits as he finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored. 1B Blaine Crim tallied two RBI while hitting 1-for-4.

Next up: The Round Rock Express travel to Sacramento for a six-game set against the River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) beginning on Tuesday, June 18. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. CT. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.

