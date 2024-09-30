Round Rock RHP Marc Church Promoted to Texas

September 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Marc! The Texas Rangers announced that the club recalled Round Rock Express RHP Marc Church last Friday afternoon. Church went on to make his Major League debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

Church entered Saturday's game in relief and tossed 1.0 shutout inning that included one hit and one strikeout. The righty's outing helped hold the Angels scoreless over the final three innings as the Rangers went on to win, 9-8.

The reliever has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Express and was on the team's Injured List in 2024 from April 18 to August 15. In 30 games during 2023, Church made two spot starts and worked his way to a 7-1 record and 3.48 ERA (17 ER/44.0 IP) with 28 walks and 48 strikeouts.

Church made four appearances to open the 2024 season before being placed on the Injured List. After three minor league rehab outings with High-A Hickory at the beginning of August, he re-joined Round Rock. Church went on to total 17 appearances for the season, all in relief, and a 1-1 record with a 3.22 ERA (8 ER/22.1 IP) to go along with seven walks and 24 strikeouts.

The 23-year-old spent his second Spring Training as a member of the Major League camp this past season after being added to the team's 40-man roster on November 14, 2023. He entered the year as the organization's 20th-best prospect, according to FanGraphs.

The Atlanta, Georgia native was selected in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of North Atlanta High School. He had previously committed to North Carolina A&T State University before signing with Texas.

