2025 Big League Weekend Features: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 8-9 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today in conjunction with the A's Communications Department, two games for the 2025 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 8-9. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. PT (subject to change per television).

Aviators season ticket members will be able to purchase tickets through the Aviators administrative office starting today. Additionally, for groups of 10 or more and hospitality packages, call the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200 or email [email protected]. Tickets start at $30 each.

Individual BLW game tickets go on sale at noon pacific time on Monday, November 4 through aviatorslv.com.

"We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, back for a fourth visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Spring Training games. The A's will face Arizona for a two-games series. The Diamondbacks have enjoyed tremendous success over the past two seasons, including their World Series appearance in 2023.

Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

Arizona will make its third all-time appearance (2001, 2002) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Diamondbacks faced the Los Angeles Dodgers twice at Cashman Field. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks, 5-4, on March 29, 2001 before a sellout crowd of 11,788. The Dodgers then defeated the D-backs, 7-5, on March 28, 2002 before a sellout crowd of 12,422.

Oakland will make its ninth all-time appearance in Las Vegas (six previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020, 2023, 2024). The Athletics also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

The Athletics will be making their fourth appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark for BLW. Oakland appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. The A's defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521). In 2024, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated Oakland, 5-4, on March 8 before a crowd of 7,938. The A's then defeated the Brewers, 4-2, on March 9 before a sellout crowd of 9,342.

The Athletics, under manager Mark Kotsay, compiled an overall record of 69-93 (.426) in 2024 and finished in fourth place in the American League West Division. The MLB regular season concluded on Sunday, September 29.

The Aviators welcome their Major League affiliate to the Silver State for Big League Weekend. The 2024 Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, were 74-75 (.497) in the PCL West Division.

In 2024, 19 players from Triple-A Las Vegas were promoted to the Athletics, who began the season in minor leagues in the Oakland minor league season. Most notable players included: Brady Basso (LHP), Osvaldo Bido (RHP), Joey Estes (RHP), Max Schuemann (INF), Tyler Soderstrom (C/INF), Jacob Wilson (INF).

Arizona, under manager Torey Lovullo, compiled an overall record of 89-73 (.549) in 2024 and finished in third place in the National West Division. The D-backs advancing to the postseason will be determined today when the New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves in a double-header to decide the final two wild card spots that begin play on Tuesday, October 1.

The Diamondbacks advanced to their second World Series in team history in 2023. Arizona defeated Philadelphia, 4-games-to-3, to capture the National League Championship. Texas then defeated Arizona, 4-games-to-1 in the fall classic.

2001 D-BACKS: Arizona won the World Series in their fourth season in Major League Baseball. The D-backs became the fastest expansion franchise to capture a world championship! Arizona defeated the New York Yankees in a dramatic seven-game series.

2025 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

