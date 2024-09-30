The Light Park Coming to Dell Diamond for 2024 Holiday Season

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in conjunction with The Light Park, has announced the opening of its dazzling holiday light display at Dell Diamond. The Light Park will begin outside the ballpark from November 1 - January 5.

The Light Park is an immersive, mile-long, drive-thru spectacular. It has been heralded as "one of the coolest ways to brighten your holiday season," where guests witness millions of lights synchronized to an electric mix of music powered by DJ Polar Ice from the North Pole's #1 Hit Radio station, K-GLO.

"We take great joy in seeing guests of all ages create lasting memories. Our team invites everyone to safely load up their cars, as our entrance fee is per vehicle, not per person. This way, everyone-including pets-can enjoy the magic of driving through the world's longest holiday light tunnel, grooving to the best tunes, and capturing Instagram-worthy moments, all for one admission price," says Matt Johnson, Co-Creator of The Light Park. "So, pack your cars, grab some treats (or buy some along the way), and enjoy the ride. Remember, tickets must be purchased online in advance with a reserved show time."

Those interested in learning more or purchasing admission can visit thelightpark.com. Cost starts at $29 per vehicle for pre-purchased tickets, and admission varies per showtime (weekdays and weekends). Visitors must stay in their vehicles the entire time while visiting the park and while on the park property. Guests are encouraged to bring their snacks to enjoy while in their cars, but there are wonderful ways to upgrade your experience with pre-purchased snacks and fun souvenirs to enhance the experience of The Light Park.

