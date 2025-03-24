Aviators® Open the 2025 Season with a Nine-Game Homestand against Reno & Sacramento from March 28 - April 6 at Las Vegas Ballpark®

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the 2025 season and home opener of Friday, March 28 at 7:05 p.m. The first homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark® will consist of nine games against the Aces from Friday-Sunday, March 28-30 (Saturday at 7:05 p.m.; Sunday at 12:05 p.m.) and a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Tuesday-Sunday, April 1-6 (all games at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday at 12:05 p.m.).

Four games will be broadcast on The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 125, YoutubeTV and Fubo over the first homestand: Friday and Sunday, March 28 and 30; Wednesday-Thursday, April 2-3. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators begin their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, May 26 at Sugar Land) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (121 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

FIRST HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Friday, March 28: Post-game Fireworks!

Saturday, March 29: *Aviators Scarf Night

Tuesday, April 1: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, April 2: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, April 3: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 4: *Las Vegas Aces/Aviators Basketball Jersey Night

Saturday, April 5: *Minecraft T-Shirt Night

Sunday, April 6: Little League Day/Kids Run The Bases

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under 2025 Promotional Schedule.

Aviators Manager Fran Riordan -

Career Summary: He has recorded 24 seasons overall in professional baseball and has been a member of the Athletics organization for the past 10 seasons (2015-24). He has compiled an overall managerial record over 23 seasons of 1,309-1,271 (.507). He ranks eighth among active leaders in minor league managerial wins (entering the 2025 season). He was named the PCL Manager of the Year in 2019 and 2023.

2024 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 74 dates, Las Vegas total was 481,802 (3rd in PCL) for an average of 6,511 with 12 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 10,646 (sellout) vs. El Paso on September 20. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,586,384. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

