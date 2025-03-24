Select Las Vegas Aviators® Games to be Broadcast on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) & FOX 5

March 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), FOX5 and the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A Affiliate of the Athletics, are teaming up again to broadcast select games for the 2025 season.

Fans in Southern Nevada will be able to tune-in and catch the Aviators in action over the air on channel 5.2, COX 125, YoutubeTV and Fubo.

FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said "We are thrilled to bring 30 Las Vegas Aviators games to local fans, delivering the excitement of live baseball directly to our community. The Aviators are a cornerstone of Las Vegas sports, and we're proud to showcase their incredible talent and passion. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier local sports coverage and giving fans more ways to experience the game they love."

"We're excited to be back for our third season with the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. As the longest running professional sports team in Las Vegas, it's important for our loyal fans to have an additional way to watch Triple-A baseball. In a pro sports mecca like Las Vegas, the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network is leading the way to make Pacific Coast League baseball more visible," Las Vegas Aviators President & COO Don Logan said.

The Las Vegas Aviators begin their 42nd season in the Silver State on Friday, March 28.

Below is a list of over-the-air broadcast games on FOX5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

The SSSEN 2025 Aviators broadcast Schedule (30 GAMES):

Friday, March 28 vs. Reno at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 vs. Reno at 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2 vs. Sacramento at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, April 3 vs. Sacramento on FOX5 at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16 vs. Sugar Land at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, April 20 vs. Sugar Land at 12:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29 vs. Tacoma at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, May 4 vs. Tacoma at 12:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 14 vs. El Paso at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, May 18 vs. El Paso at 12:05 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday, May 27 & 29 vs. Oklahoma City at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, June 11-12 vs. Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 vs. Salt Lake at 12:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24 vs. Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 vs. Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2 vs. Oklahoma City at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 3 vs. Oklahoma City at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 vs. Round Rock at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, July 31-August 1 vs. Reno at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 3 vs. Reno at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 14 vs. Tacoma at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 17 vs. Tacoma at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, August 28-29 vs. Iowa Cubs at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 31 vs. Iowa Cubs at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, September 17-18 vs. Salt Lake at 6:35 p.m.

