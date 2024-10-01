Schedule Unveiled for Sixth Annual Karbach Round Rock Classic

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with Karbach Brewing Company, Go Round Rock, and the Round Rock Express, is excited to announce the schedule for the sixth annual Karbach Round Rock Classic, set to return to Dell Diamond on February 21-23, 2025. The tournament will feature four top college baseball programs, including the University of Minnesota, the University of Oklahoma, Oregon State University and the University of Virginia.

2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 21

2 p.m. - Oklahoma vs. Minnesota

6 p.m. - Oregon State vs. Virginia

Saturday, Feb. 22

Noon - Minnesota vs. Virginia

4 p.m. - Oklahoma vs. Oregon State

Sunday, Feb. 23

Noon - Minnesota vs. Oregon State

4 p.m. - Virginia vs. Oklahoma

*Home teams are listed second.

*Times are listed in Central Time.

Visit karbachrrc.com for additional details.

Advanced 2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic tickets are available now at karbachrrc.com/tickets. Seats are sold as "day tickets," which include both games played on the same day. All reserved and general admission seating

sections will increase by $5 on the day of games. Follow the Karbach Round Rock Classic on X, Instagram and Facebook at @KarbachRRC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

Through an exclusive partnership with Sports & Entertainment Travel, LLC (SET), fans looking to attend the event can purchase official Event Travel Packages which include lodging, game tickets, official event merchandise, an exclusive VIP experience and more.

Streaming Information: All six games of the 2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic will be streamed exclusively at D1Baseball.com/watch. Media members looking to cover the event can apply for credentials beginning January 1, 2025.

