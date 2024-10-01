Isotopes Unveil 2025 Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes unveiled their 2025 season schedule today, a docket that features 75 home games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The 2025 season is presented by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Time Services Department.

"We are thrilled with our 2025 schedule and we've already started planning all the exciting events taking place throughout next season," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said.

The 2025 season is slated to begin on the road in Sacramento on Friday, March 28 - the earliest regular season game in team history - against the Sacramento River Cats while the Home Opener is set for Tuesday, April 1 vs. Salt Lake at 6:35 pm.

Other highlights of the 2025 home schedule include Easter (April 20), an early Cinco de Mayo Celebration (May 4), Father's Day (June 15), Independence Day Celebration (July 4) and 14 day games.

The Isotopes also have a two-week homestand from July 29 through August 10 versus Sacramento and Round Rock, respectively.

The club's season finale is set for Sunday, September 21 at RGCU Field against the Reno Aces.

Promotions and other special events will be announced during the off-season. The universal off-day across all of Minor League Baseball will remain on Monday. The Isotopes 2025 schedule can be found here (click here). 2025 Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. Fans can click here for more information or call a Ticket Sales Account Executive at (505) 924-2255 Monday - Friday between 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

