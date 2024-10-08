Round Rock Express 2024 Full-Season Game Notes

The Round Rock Express played 148 games during the franchise's 24th season of baseball with 74 games on the road and 74 at Dell Diamond. With an overall regular season record of 71-77, the E-Train had their franchise-high four straight winning seasons snapped. The Express were at the .500 mark 23 times in 2024. They were never more than seven games above the .500 mark (25-18 on May 18) and never worse than six games below the .500 mark (64-70, 71-77 on September 6 & 22). The club's longest losing streak was seven games (April 11-18 & August 30-September 6), with their longest winning streak lasting four games (May 3-7, May 15-18, July 20-24). The team spent 120 days in third place of the league's East Division and finished third overall behind Sugar Land and Oklahoma City. Among all 10 PCL franchises, Round Rock finished eighth in run differential (-45) better than only El Paso (-75) and Albuquerque (-231).

CRIM-TASTIC

1B Blaine Crim was named the 2024 Round Rock Express Most Valuable Player for his performance through 134 games with the Express during the season. Crim finished the year leading the club in games played, hits (140), home runs (20), runs scored (87) and RBI (86). He was also tied for the team lead in doubles (33). In the second half of the season, he led the PCL in hits (90) and finished second in batting average (.348), on-base percentage (.451) and OPS (1.000). From June 27-August 10 he posted a 32-game on-base streak which was the third longest in the PCL this year. It was just the third time a member of the Express has posted a 30-game or longer on-base streak. It was the fourth consecutive season the right-hander has posted 20 home runs and 80 RBI. Since the start of 2023, he leads all of Triple-A baseball in hits (283).

NOT OUR YEAR

The Round Rock Express finished 35-39 at home versus 36-38 on the road. It was the first losing season at home since 2021 and the first time they have had a losing record both at home and on the road since 2012.

Home Totals Road Totals

Record: 35-39

Record: 36-38

Batting Average: .250 (597-2387)

Batting Average: .269 (701-2605)

Runs per Game: 4.74

Runs per Game: 5.43

Home Runs: 57

Home Runs: 81

ERA: 4.65 (346 ER/669.0 IP)

ERA: 5.23 (366 ER/629.1 IP)

WHIP: 1.44

WHIP: 1.52

Home Runs Allowed: 79

Home Runs Allowed: 86

PLAYING THE CHAMPS TOUGH

The 2024 Triple-A postseason format included a first-half and second-half winner in both the Pacific Coast and International Leagues. The first-half winner hosted each league's best-of-three Championship Series, with the league winners meeting for one ultimate Triple-A Championship Game held in Las Vegas. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys represented the PCL after defeating the Reno Aces, while the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) took the IL title after besting the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). The Space Cowboys defeated the Storm Chasers, 13-6 in the Championship Game.

EXPRESS IN THE STANDINGS

The Express spent the following days alone or tied at each position in the Pacific Coast League East Division standings: FIRST: 7; SECOND: 30; THIRD: 121; FOURTH: 2, FIFTH: 0.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

The Express finished 9-9-7 in series play this season... Game 1: 11-14; Game 2: 15-11; Game 3: 12-12; Game 4: 12-12; Game 5: 12-12; Game 6: 8-14... Sweep Wins: 0... Sweep Losses: 0.

A RECORD NUMBER OF MOVES

The Round Rock Express posted 270 total transactions involving 83 different players during the 2024 season, increasing from 253 transactions involving 79 players during 2023. The 270 total is the highest mark in franchise history, surpassing the 254 transactions in 2017. Of the 83 total players that donned an Express jersey this season, 53 were pitchers, six were catchers, 15 were infielders and nine were outfielders. The 53 pitchers used in Round Rock were the most pitchers to appear in a single season in franchise history, breaking the franchise record of 43 set in 2023. By the end of 2024, 25 of the 83 players that spent time with the Express were no longer active within the Texas Rangers organization.

STICKING AROUND

After appearing on the Opening Day roster, three players spent the duration of the season on Round Rock's active roster: INF Blaine Crim, OF Dustin Harris and RHP Adrian Sampson. Six other players did not spend time on another team's active roster, but were placed on the Express Temporary Inactive List, Development List or Injured List as some point throughout the season: INF Jose Barrero, RHP Tim Brennan, INF Matt Duffy, RHP Shane Greene, OF Trevor Hauver and C Matt Whatley.

