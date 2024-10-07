Banana Ball Set to Visit Dell Diamond September 19-20, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Savannah Bananas are expanding and bringing "The Greatest Show in Sports" (ESPN) to over two million fans, 18 Major League Baseball stadiums and three football stadiums across 40 cities and 25 states throughout 2025. The newest Banana Ball team, the Texas Tailgaters, is set to headline at Dell Diamond against the Party Animals on September 19 and 20, 2025.

The Tailgaters will make their debut with a trip across the state of Texas as they will also make stops at Riders Field in Frisco and Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio. The new team joins the Bananas, the Party Animals and the Firefighters as part of this year's tour which will wrap up at Grayson Stadium where a Tour Championship will be held between the four teams on October 2 through October 5.

"We are looking forward to hosting Banana Ball at Dell Diamond next September and plan to release more details in the near future," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We know Central Texas can't wait to meet the Texas Tailgaters as they take on the Party Animals in a historic night at our ballpark. Our fans will certainly go bananas for this once in a lifetime event."

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit www.bananaball.com/tickets. Fans can join the ticket lottery list to get the opportunity for a chance to purchase tickets. More information will be released in the coming months.

