Aces Mash Four Homeruns in 10-7 Victory over Sacramento in Series Finale

June 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Backed behind a quartet of long balls by Kyle Garlick, Tristin English, Deyvison De Los Santos, and Adrian Del Castillo, the Reno Aces (33-36) secured their third consecutive win over the Sacramento River Cats (42-27) with a 10-7 victory in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. Reno split the series with Sacramento, ending at 3-3.

Garlick got the scoring started in the first with his team-leading 16 th home run of the season, a 400-foot rocket into left field off Tommy Romero. The big fly now moves the 32-year-old into third in home runs in the Pacific Coast League.

After his walk-off heroics last night, English continued to produce offensively, tallying three hits and three RBI in the win, including a two-run 438-foot bomb in the second inning. The Georgia Tech alumnus is starting to turn a corner at the plate, going 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits and four RBI in the past three games.

De Los Santos continued to swing a hot bat, smashing his sixth home run of the year, a three-run blast to left-center, while extending his hitting streak to 15 games. In that span, the promising prospect has gone 21-for-57 (.368) with six home runs and 16 RBI.

Del Castillo capped off a 10-run day with a home run of his own, a 411-foot shot into left field for his 13 th of the season. The backstop has been one if not the best hitter in the PCL, leading the league in hits (83), doubles (27), extra-base hits (43), total bases (155), and OPS (1.010).

The Aces will now hit the road to Salt Lake to take on the Bees, the Triple-A affiliate for the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series starting on Tuesday, June 18 th at 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Kyle Garlick: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Tristin English: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB; Extends hitting streak to 15 games

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.