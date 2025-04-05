Rainiers Held to Five Hits in 6-1 Loss to Aces

April 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-3) held to five hits in 6-1 loss to the Reno Aces (4-4) at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday night.

Offense began early in the top of the first inning after a leadoff double from Leo Rivas put one aboard. Cole Young smoked a ball to dead center field to drive in Rivas and record his first triple at the level.

Reno snagged the lead scoring two in the bottom of the inning. Jordan Lawlar doubled before coming in to score on a two-run homer from Ildemaro Vargas to right center field. Vargas was responsible for extending a 3-1 lead for Reno in the bottom of the fifth inning after an RBI single to drive in Lawlar.

Emerson Hancock took the loss in his first start with the Rainiers after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five.

Reno sent seven men to the plate in the sixth inning, three of which came around to score. A two-run double for Rene Pinto along with an RBI double from Connor Kaiser extended a 6-1 Reno lead and the score held as Tacoma fell in game five. Tacoma's bullpen retired seven of the final nine batters they faced.

Postgame Notes:

Three of the five hits for the Rainiers went for extra bases which matches a season-high.

Cole Young hit his first triple at Triple-A which also marked the first triple for a Rainier this season.

The Rainiers walked a season-low three batters.

Ben Williamson's 1-for-4 day at the plate extends his hitting streak to four games. He has now collected a hit in seven of the eight games he's played in this year.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.