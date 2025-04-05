Stellar Pitching Spoiled as Space Cowboys Walked-off in 11 Innings

DURHAM, NC - Six pitchers from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-5) combined to hold the Durham Bulls (5-3) to just one hit through the first 10 innings, but a walk-off single in the 11th handed the Space Cowboys a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land got out to the lead in the second when Collin Price laced a solo home run to center field, his first with Sugar Land, giving the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead. LHP Brandon Walter sat down the first six batters he faced before giving up a solo home run to Kenny Piper, the first hit allowed in 5.0 innings for Walter, tying the game at 1-1. Walter issued a walk to Eloy Jimenez in the fourth but got a double play to cancel out the runner and worked around a hit by pitch to fire a scoreless fourth.

Walter got one out in the fifth before handing the ball to RHP Jayden Murray, who needed eight pitches to record two outs. Murray started a string of 19 straight batters retired by Space Cowboys relievers, with RHP Nick Robertson, RHP Logan VanWey and RHP Miguel Castro each firing a perfect inning while LHP Bennet Sousa spun 2.0 perfect innings in the seventh and eighth.

Offensively, the Space Cowboys put a man in scoring position in the seventh when Luis Guillorme singled and Brice Matthews worked a two-out walk, but a strikeout stranded both runners.

In extra innings, Matthews began the 10th as the bonus runner and was sacrificed to third on a bunt by Kenedy Corona. Durham got a flyout for the second out, and Matthews was thrown out at home attempting to steal a run for the Space Cowboys. Sugar Land once again sacrificed the bonus runner to third in the 11th, however RHP Eric Orze (W, 1-0) induced a groundout that kept the runner at third before a strikeout ended the threat. The Bulls then got just their second hit of the game when Tristan Peters singled to begin the bottom of the 11th, scoring Coco Montes from second just in front of a throw from Corona to win the game for Durham.

NOTABLE:

* LHP Bennett Sousa has now made four consecutive scoreless appearances for the Space Cowboys. Over 5.0 innings, he has surrendered only two hits without walking a batter and has struck out five. * Collin Price's homer was his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit. * RHP Nick Robertson needed eight pitches to throw a 1-2-3 sixth in his Astros' organizational debut, striking out one. * Luis Guillorme singled in the seventh, extending his on-base streak to seven games. The infielder is now 6-for-24 with five walks and three runs scored. * Brice Matthews caught stealing at home is the first time he has been caught stealing in his Triple-A career. The Houston-native had been 8-for-8 in his previous 19 games in Triple A.

Sugar Land concludes their six-game series with Durham on Sunday afternoon. RHP AJ Blubaugh (1-0, 0.00) is set to start for the Space Cowboys against Bulls' RHP Joe Boyle (0-1, 4.50) for a 12:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

