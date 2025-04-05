OKC Comets Game Notes - April 5, 2025

April 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (2-5) at Oklahoma City Comets (6-1)

Game #8 of 150/First Half #8 of 75/Home #5 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Stephen Kolek (1-0, 0.00) vs. OKC-RHP Noah Davis (1-0, 4.50)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark seeking a seventh straight win...After losing their season-opening game in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets have won six games in a row, including each of their first four home games in Oklahoma City...OKC last won seven consecutive games as part of a 10-game winning streak May 9-19, 2023...Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans receive an OKC Comets hat.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets built a 10-0 lead through six innings and held the El Paso Chihuahuas without a hit through seven innings in an 11-6 win Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City scored the first run of the night on a RBI groundout by Alex Freeland in the first inning. A RBI single by Freeland and sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario gave OKC a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Comets added four runs in the fourth inning, including back-to-back RBI doubles by Chris Okey and Hyeseong Kim. Oklahoma City added runs in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Okey and went ahead, 10-0, on a RBI groundout by James Outman in the sixth inning. The first run of the night for El Paso scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. Oklahoma City added a run in the bottom of the inning before the Chihuahuas broke out for five runs in the eighth inning on a three-run homer by Oscar Gonzalez and two-run homer by Clay Dungan.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Noah Davis (1-0) is scheduled to open a bullpen game for the Comets tonight...He has made two relief appearances for Oklahoma City to start the season, retiring six of seven batters faced overall...Davis last appeared Wednesday against the Chihuahuas with two strikeouts over 1.0 inning of work. He allowed a home run on his first pitch of the appearance but then retired the next three hitters...He retired all three batters he faced in his first outing of the season March 30 in Sugar Land with one strikeout and picked up the win in OKC's 3-2 victory...Davis was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from Boston March 27 in exchange for cash considerations, added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster and optioned to OKC...He split the 2024 season between Colorado and Triple-A Albuquerque, making 18 appearances for the Rockies (0-4; 7.71 ERA) and 19 appearances (eight starts) with the Isotopes (2-3; 5.77 ERA) before signing as a minor league free agent with Boston in December 2024...He made his Major League debut with Colorado Oct. 5, 2022 and was originally selected by Cincinnati in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara...Last season, OKC went 9-8 in bullpen games.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 4-0 2024: 10-8 All-time: 64-50 At OKC: 34-20

The Comets and Chihuahuas face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL season in 2025 after facing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games last season...OKC took five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25 at home...Kody Hoese hit a team-leading five homers and racked up 13 RBI...At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season, OKC went 8-4 against the Chihuahuas...Entering tonight, OKC has won 10 of the last 11 meetings overall against the Chihuahuas going back to last season, as well as 10 of the last 11 games in Bricktown.

Fast Learners: Oklahoma City owns the best record in the PCL to start 2025 and tonight the Comets will look to begin a season with a 7-1 record for the second time in the Bricktown era (since 1998), joining the 2018 team, which started the season 10-1...The 1999, 2004 and 2023 teams also started 6-1 but fell in Game 8.

Homecoming: Oklahoma City has won its first four home games of the season for the first time since 2018 when the team went on to start with a 15-0 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Prior to 2018, OKC had not recorded a 4-0 start at home since 2006 (5-0)...OKC has finished with a winning record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark each of the last three seasons, including a 39-36 mark last year, and has finished with a winning home record seven times in nine seasons during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015).

Seven Up: Oklahoma City's pitching staff held the Chihuahuas without a hit through seven innings last night. Starting pitcher Justin Jarvis tossed 6.0 hitless innings and was charged with one run and seven walks with three strikeouts, facing 24 batters. Ben Harris followed with a hitless seventh inning, allowing one walk with two strikeouts, before the Chihuahuas offense erupted for five runs in the eighth inning against Julian Fernández, all scoring on a pair of home runs...OKC finished the game allowing a season-low four hits - all occurring in the eighth inning.

Pitching Payload: Oklahoma City allowed a season-high six runs with all of the Chihuahuas' runs scoring in the seventh and eighth innings. The Comets pitching staff also issued a season-high 10 walks, matching their season-high mark from the 2024 season last met Sept. 13, 2024 against Tacoma in OKC. Justin Jarvis' seven walks were the most by an OKC pitcher since knuckleballer J.D. Martin also allowed seven free passes Aug. 7, 2019 against Tacoma...Despite the bumps, OKC pitchers have allowed the fewest hits (44) and runs (24) of any PCL team through seven games while holding opponents to a .193 batting average. Opponents have gone 11-for-64 (.172) with runners in scoring position. However, the Comets lead all Triple-A teams with 45 walks...OKC has allowed more than one run in an inning just twice in 65 innings to start the campaign. The season-high five runs allowed by OKC in the eighth inning last night ended a stretch of no multi-run innings allowed by OKC over the previous 54 innings. Of the 24 total runs allowed by the Comets this season, nine have scored over two of 65 innings (37.5 percent).

Ready to Launch: The 11 runs scored by the Comets last night were a season high and Oklahoma City's 13 hits fell one shy of the team's season-high mark of 14 from March 29 in Sugar Land...Through seven games, Oklahoma City's .279 team batting average and .379 on-base percentage rank second in the 10-team PCL, while OKC's 44 runs scored and 67 hits each rank third...The Comets have scored at least six runs in each of the last three games (26 R)...However, Oklahoma City has hit a league-low four home runs through seven games and has not homered in three straight games. The Comets have one home run over the last six games after hitting three home runs in the team's season opener in Sugar Land March 28. Michael Chavis has hit two of OKC's home runs, while Dalton Rushing and Hunter Feduccia have hit OKC's other two homers to start the season.

Rush Hour: Dalton Rushing finished with a game-high four hits Friday night as he went 4-for-5 with a RBI and scored three runs. It was his first four-hit game since Aug. 28, 2022 with Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia when he went collected a career-high five hits, going 5-for-6...Friday marked the second straight game a Comet notched four hits, with Ryan Ward also doing so Thursday.

Beyond OK: Chris Okey collected four RBI last night for his most in a game since June 16, 2024 in Sugar Land when he finished with a season-high four RBI. His RBI total last night tied Hyeseong Kim for the most RBI by an OKC player in a game this season. Okey finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and scored a run.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored Friday. After going 0-for-3 in the season opener, Ward is 12-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak, with three doubles and six RBI. Ward's 12 hits to start the season are tied for second-most in the PCL...Ward has 202 RBI in 266 career games with Oklahoma City to rank sixth in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) and is 28 RBI shy of tying OKC's all-time career mark of 230 RBI by Jason Botts (2005-08).

Around the Horn: OKC is looking to win the first five games of a six-game series for the first time since pulling off a six-game sweep in Round Rock May 9-14, 2023...Eddie Rosario enters tonight's game on six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-25...Hyeseong Kim connected on a double last night and his four doubles are tied for second-most in the league, while his five total extra-base hits are tied for fourth. He is on a four-game hitting streak (6x17)...Today is Bobby Miller's 26th birthday.

