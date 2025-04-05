Comets Fall, 12-8, To Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to break an 8-8 tie and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 12-8 loss Saturday night and to OKC's first home defeat of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (6-2) had trailed by two runs entering the bottom of the eighth inning before a RBI double by Alex Freeland and a bases-loaded walk by Esteury Ruiz knotted the score at 8-8 in the back-and-forth game. The Chihuahuas (3-5) had scored four runs in the first inning before Oklahoma City chipped away at their lead with a RBI single by Freeland in the first inning and a solo home run by Austin Gauthier in the second inning. Oklahoma City then scored three runs in the third inning, including a two-run double by Eddie Rosario and a RBI single by Ryan Ward to tie the score, 4-4. The Comets took a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning when Freeland hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Justin Dean to score. El Paso later added four runs over the seventh inning and eighth innings to regain the advantage before Oklahoma City tied the score in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Chihuahuas took the lead for good on a two-run double by Yonathan Perlaza with one out in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City's six-game overall winning streak came to an end with Saturday's loss and it marked OKC's first loss since the team's season-opening game in Sugar Land March 28...The Comets also suffered their first home loss of 2025, dropping to 4-1, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC had won its first four home games of the season for the first time since starting 2018 with a 15-0 home record.

-Austin Gauthier hit his first home run of the season in the second inning. The homer also snapped a stretch of three consecutive games by the Comets without a home run as OKC had hit a league-low four homers through the first seven games of 2025.

-Saturday marked the fourth straight game Oklahoma City scored at least six runs and the Comets have racked up 34 runs during the stretch.

-Alex Freeland went 3-for-4 for his highest single-game hit total through eight games. In addition to his team-high three hits, he recorded a team-leading three RBI, connected on a double and scored two runs. Freeland has now reached base in each of his first eight games of 2025.

-Eddie Rosario and Ryan Ward both extended their team-leading hitting streaks to seven games. Rosario finished with a double, two RBI and scored a run, while Ward finished with a RBI single and a walk.

-In his team debut, Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a RBI, two walks and two stolen bases. Ruiz was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers April 2 in a trade with the Athletics for OKC pitcher Carlos Duran. Ruiz had been designated for assignment by the Athletics March 30. Ruiz holds the American League record for stolen bases by a rookie when he led the league with 67 in 2023.

-The 12 runs allowed by the Comets were a season high and the most allowed by an OKC team since a 12-3 loss against the Chihuahuas July 10, 2024 in Bricktown. OKC has now allowed five or more runs in three straight games (23 total runs) after holding opponents to a combined 13 runs through the first five games of 2025.

