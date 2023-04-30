Bees Snap Losing Streak with 14-10 Victory
April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees snapped their six-game losing streak with a 14-10 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday night. The Bees had a 3-1 lead going into the fourth when Chris Okey and Taylor Jones hit back-to-back homers to extend their lead to 5-1.
After El Paso scored twice in their half of the fourth, Salt Lake exploded for six runs in the fifth to take an eight run lead. Trey Cabbage and Mickey Moniak hit solo homers, David Fletcher delivered a two run single and two more would come home on a three base error.
The Chihuahuas would answer six runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth, but Jordyn Adams would belt an opposite field two run homer to right to build the lead back to four.
The Bees would add one more run in the eighth on an RBI triple by Michael Stefanic and Jimmy Herget would pitch a scoreless ninth to nail down the victory. Jacob Webb (1-2) picked up the win, as he went two innings and allowed just one run. Adams would lead the Bees fourteen hit attack with three hits and two runs batted in, while Stefanic and Jones each added two hits and two RBI.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2023
- Tacoma Slips To 1-4 On 12-Game Road Trip - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dodgers Earn 5-1 win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Bees Snap Losing Streak with 14-10 Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Sugar Land Comes Up Short In Back-And-Forth Saturday Night Contest - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Rainiers' Run of Bad Luck Continues in Vegas - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Downs El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Las Vegas Downs Tacoma - Tacoma Rainiers
- River Cats Still in Search of Victory in Oklahoma - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Fall Short to Express, 9-8 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Clinches Series Thanks To 9-8 Win Over Albuquerque - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.