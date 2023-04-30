Bees Snap Losing Streak with 14-10 Victory

April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees snapped their six-game losing streak with a 14-10 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday night. The Bees had a 3-1 lead going into the fourth when Chris Okey and Taylor Jones hit back-to-back homers to extend their lead to 5-1.

After El Paso scored twice in their half of the fourth, Salt Lake exploded for six runs in the fifth to take an eight run lead. Trey Cabbage and Mickey Moniak hit solo homers, David Fletcher delivered a two run single and two more would come home on a three base error.

The Chihuahuas would answer six runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth, but Jordyn Adams would belt an opposite field two run homer to right to build the lead back to four.

The Bees would add one more run in the eighth on an RBI triple by Michael Stefanic and Jimmy Herget would pitch a scoreless ninth to nail down the victory. Jacob Webb (1-2) picked up the win, as he went two innings and allowed just one run. Adams would lead the Bees fourteen hit attack with three hits and two runs batted in, while Stefanic and Jones each added two hits and two RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.