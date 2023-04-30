Express Rumble over Isotopes 13-8 in Series Finale

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (18-8) earned a 13-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (12-15) on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond with the help of two big innings.

Round Rock reliever LHP Jake Latz (1-0, 7.15) went home with his first win of the season after he tossed 2.0 innings with two hits, one run and five strikeouts. Albuquerque starter RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 9.95) was tagged with the loss after allowing nine runs and six earned runs with eight hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque struck first in the top of the second inning. With runners on the corners, a near 6-4-3 double play was beat out by CF Jimmy Herron. 3B Aaron Schunk scored from third base and the Isotopes led 1-0.

The E-Train danced around the bags in the bottom of the inning and scored five runs. After a double for 3B Justin Foscue and a single for 1B Blaine Crim, a double for DH Elier Hernandez tied the game at one. After a walk for 2B Dio Arias, a catcher's interference call allowed LF Sandro Fabian to reach base and another run to score. Two errors on one play allowed two more runs to score and make it a 4-1 game. A sacrifice fly for CF Jonathan Ornelas gave the E-Train a 5-1 lead.

Albuquerque scored a run in the third and fourth inning. In the third, four consecutive walks allowed one run to score. In the fourth, the Isotopes cut the lead to 5-3 on a single from LF Hunter Stovall that brought home Herron.

The Express plated five more runs in the fourth inning. Following a double for RF J.P. Martinez to score one run and make it 6-3, Ornelas doubled himself and pushed the lead to 7-3. Foscue then singled to plate Ornelas. Later in the frame with Foscue on second base, Hernandez hit into a double play, but C Sam Huff was on third and scored to extend the Express lead to 9-3. A double off the bat of SS Davis Wendzel earned the Express their 10th run as Foscue scored.

Albuquerque stayed aggressive and plated a run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from C Jonathan Morales as Round Rock still led, 10-4.

It didn't take long for the Express to score again as they added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth frame. Foscue came through with a single to score Fabian before Albuquerque committed their fifth error of the game, which allowed another run to come home.

After two hours and 11 minutes, the game entered the fifth inning. 1B Elehuris Montero launched a solo home run as Round Rock led 12-5.

The scoring continued in the seventh inning as a three-spot from the Isotopes trimmed the Express lead to 12-8. A Round Rock error allowed one run to score before two more runs came in when SS Coco Montes singled.

The E-Train added an insurance run in the eighth inning. Fabian doubled to score 2B Dio Arias and Round Rock led 13-8. LHP Taylor Hearn finished his 2.0 innings of work with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

3B Justin Foscue became the first Express player this season to record a four-hit game. The righty finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and he was hit by a pitch.

Despite leaving the game with an apparent injury, RF J.P. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 22 games. The longest on-base streak in club history belongs to OF Joey Butler during the 2013 season when he reached base in 35 consecutive games.

All nine Express starters collected at least one hit in Sunday's game. CF Jonathan Ornelas, C Sam Huff and LF Sandro Fabian each had two hits while Foscue had four.

Next up: Round Rock will hit the road starting Tuesday to take on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). Pitchers for both teams are to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT. from Greater Nevada Field.

