Texas Rangers Rehabber RHP Max Scherzer Scheduled to Face Fellow Cy Young Award Winner LHP Dallas Keuchel Tonight at Dell Diamond

June 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Saturday morning that two-time World Series Champion, three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, RHP Max Scherzer, is expected to make a third rehab start Saturday night at Dell Diamond for the Round Rock Express. Scherzer is slated to take the baseball against fellow Cy Young Award Winner and 2017 World Series Champion, LHP Dallas Keuchel, when the Express host the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Scherzer opened the season on the Injured List following off-season back surgery. He made his first rehab start for the Express on April 24 against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate). He made a second rehab start on June 9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate). In two starts, he owns a 4.26 ERA (3 ER/6.1 IP) with one walk and nine strikeouts.

The 39-year-old is entering his first full season with Texas after he was acquired at the trade deadline last year from the New York Mets. He is one of just 11 pitchers to win three Cy Young Awards (2013-DET; 2016, 2017-WAS) and he won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Rangers in 2023.

The 36-year-old Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Mariners on April 5. He owns a 4.58 ERA (30 ER/59.0 IP) in 11 starts for the Rainiers. Keuchel pitched for the Express in four games during the 2022 season with a 2.31 ERA (6 ER/23.1 IP).

The left-hander is a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove Award Winner. He won the 2015 A.L. Cy Young Award and won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros. He has pitched for the Astros (2012-2018), Atlanta Braves (2019), Chicago White Sox (2020-2022), Arizona Diamondbacks (2022), Rangers (2022) and Minnesota Twins (2023).

Scherzer is MLB's active leader in strikeouts (3,367) and he is 11th on the all-time strikeouts list as one of only 19 players to reach 3,000 or more career strikeouts in MLB history. Express Principal Owner, RHP Nolan Ryan, leads the list with 5,714 career strikeouts.

Scherzer has appeared in the MLB All-Star Game on eight occasions and has started the Midsummer Classic four times (2013, 2017, 2018, 2021). He is one of two pitchers ever with both a no-hitter and a 20-strikeout game in his career. In the postseason, Scherzer owns a 3.78 ERA (60 ER/143.0 IP). Among all-time postseason leaders (min. 40.0 IP), he ranks sixth in strikeouts (171), eighth in starts (25) and 11th in innings (143.0).

The St. Louis, Missouri native was the 11th overall selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2006 MLB Draft. He has pitched for the Diamondbacks (2008-09), Detroit Tigers (2010-14), Nationals (2015-21), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), Mets (2022-23) and the Rangers (2023-current).

