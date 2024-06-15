Tacoma Takes Series with Shutout

June 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (38-30) used their second shutout of the series to beat the Round Rock Express (33-34) by a score of 4-0, Saturday at Dell Diamond.

As they did last night, Tacoma started early, as Jonatan Clase sent the first pitch of the game out of the stadium to give the Rainiers an early 1-0 lead.

They followed their one-run first with two more runs in the second on a single from Isiah Gilliam. Those were the only three runs Max Scherzer allowed, as he gave up four hits and two walks while striking out eight over his 4.2 innings.

Opposite Scherzer was Dallas Keuchel for Tacoma, who spun a quality start, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven over six scoreless innings. Carlos Vargas tossed a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

The Rainiers padded their lead in the eighth on an RBI single from Luis Urias to go up 4-0, and that is where it stayed. Collin Snider and Joey Krehbiel each threw scoreless frames to win the series and give Tacoma their second shutout through the first five games against the Express.

POSTGAME NOTES: Leo Rivas didn't have an official at-bat tonight, walking in all four of his plate appearances. Rainiers' hitters have walked three times in a single game 13 times this season, but tonight was the first time a single player has walked four times in one game. Tacoma's pitching staff tossed their second shutout of the series and sixth of the season. Four pitchers combined to allow just four hits and one walk compared to 11 strikeouts.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Dell Diamond scheduled for 4:35 pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

