Aces Smash Four Home Runs En Route to 10-7 Victory Over the River Cats

June 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - A quartet of home runs provided by Deyvison De Los Santos, Ronaldo Hernandez, Adrian Del Castillo, and Sergio Alcantara led the Reno Aces (31-36) to a 10-7 win against the Sacramento River Cats (42-25) on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

De Los Santos and Hernandez jump-started a six-run second inning with back-to-back home runs off River Cats starter Mason Black, including a 492-foot bomb over the batter's eye in centerfield by De Los Santos. The 20-year-old has been hot lately, riding a 14-game hitting streak where he has gone 21-for-57 (.368) with five home runs and 13 RBI.

Del Castillo roped his 12th home run of the campaign in the win, a three-run shot to cap off a productive second inning. The backstop has emerged as one of the best pure hitters in the Pacific Coast League this season, leading the league in batting average (.333), hits (82), doubles (27), extra-base hits (42), total bases (151).

Alcantara enjoyed a three-hit day at the plate with his third home run of the year, a solo home run over the right-field porch to give Reno a six-run lead. The performance marks the switch-hitter's fourth multi-hit game in the past 10 matchups.

Cristian Mena (3-1) earned the win on Friday, limiting the River Cats to three runs on four hits and five walks across five innings, he punched out three. The exciting prospect has been efficient for the Aces this season, registering a 4.65 ERA with a 73:34 K: BB in 71 2/3 innings.

Luis Frias came out in the eighth to shut the door and collect his first save of the year, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts.

The Aces will look to maintain their momentum in Saturday's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB Ronaldo Hernandez: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI Sergio Alcantara: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

