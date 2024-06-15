Keuchel Defeats Scherzer in Battle of Former Cy Young Winners

June 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Tacoma Rainiers (38-30) blanked the Round Rock Express (33-34) 4-0 on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The Express have now been shutout in two of the past three games.

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Max Scherzer (0-1, 4.91) took the loss, recording 4.2 innings where he allowed three runs on four hits with two walks while tallying eight punchouts. Tacoma starter LHP Dallas Keuchel (6-4, 4.15) earned the victory, throwing six shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

On the first pitch of the game, Rainiers CF Jonatan Clase launched a homer to center field to give his team a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Tacoma extended its lead to 3-0 in the second inning thanks to a two-run single by DH Isiah Gilliam, plating LF Spencer Packard and SS Leo Rivas.

3B Luis Urias plated Clase in the eighth for the fourth and final Tacoma run of the night, marking a 4-0 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

The Round Rock bullpen combined for 4.1 innings of one run baseball. RHP Peter Solomon highlighted the bunch, pitching two no-hit frames.

Express 2B Jonathan Ornelas reached base three times on Saturday night, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma will close out their series on Sunday, with first pitch from Dell Diamond scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (7-2, 4.41) is slated to make the start against Rainiers LHP Jhonathan Diaz (7-1, 2.98).

