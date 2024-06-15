El Paso Victorious Over Albuquerque, 8-5

June 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso second baseman Nate Mondou went 4-for-5 with two doubles in the Chihuahuas' 8-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Mondou's four hits set his new season high and tied his career high.

Chihuahuas reliever Paul Fry struck out three of the four batters he faced in 1.1 innings and got the win. Austin Davis pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up his sixth save. Davis has gotten a save in each of his last three outings and has allowed only one run in his last 10 appearances. Chihuahuas designated hitter Eguy Rosario went 1-for-5 with a single to move his on-base streak to 22 games, which is the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

The Chihuahuas and Isotopes have split the first four games of the series. Thursday's game started after a one hour and three-minute rain delay.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Isotopes 5 Final Score (06/14/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (29-38), Albuquerque (20-47)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (0-0, 6.23) vs. Albuquerque RHP Peter Lambert (0-1, 4.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.