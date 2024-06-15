Isotopes' Winning Streak Ends with 8-5 Loss

June 15, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the score tied at 4-4 heading to the seventh inning, El Paso plated four runs over the final three frames to claim an 8-5 victory over the Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes' two-game win streak comes to an end. Albuquerque is 0-6 when vying for a third-straight triumph.

-Rockies' right-hander Justin Lawrence made a rehab appearance and tossed 0.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk. The average exit velocity on batted balls was 81.0 MPH.

-Albuquerque yielded two runs in the ninth, bringing their total to 54 in the final frame for the year-the most in all of Minor League Baseball (second: Indianapolis, 52).

-Over the 19 games between the Isotopes and Chihuahuas, no team has won more than two games in-a-row.

-The Isotopes did not commit an error for the fourth time in their last six games.

-Albuquerque has recorded a double, triple and homer in three-straight games for the first time this year. They've completed the feat 14 times.

-The Isotopes are 0-12 on Friday's in 2024.

-Aaron Schunk went 3-for-5 with his seventh homer of the year while tallying three RBI. It was his 20th multi-hit contest, sixth three-hit game and second in his last four contests. Recorded his third three RBI game of season. Has a five-game hitting streak, slashing .526/.550/.1.053 with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI.

-Coco Montes went 3-for-5 with a triple. It was his team-leading 26th multi-hit game and seventh three-hit contest of the year (last: June 2 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Sam Hilliard recorded a single to extend his hit streak to four games, slashing .389/.423/.722 with a double, triple, homer and RBI. Over previous 12 games, batted .100 (5x50).

-Drew Romo tallied an RBI single, his first RBI since June 1 vs. Oklahoma City. Has just one multi-hit game in his last 17 contests (June 1 vs. Oklahoma City). Does not have extra-base since that June 1 game also.

-Willie MacIver drove in a run and has an RBI in three-straight contests for the third time in 2024. Also has a modest three-game hit streak (4x10 with two homers and five RBI).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Peter Lambert while El Paso is slated to start Luke Westphal.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2024

