Isotopes, Chihuahuas Split Easter Twinbill

April 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 3-0 in the opener of a doubleheader Sunday, the Isotopes rallied to tie and send the contest to extras, before claiming a 4-3 victory when Trevor Boone lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. In the second game, Yanquiel Fernández launched a pair of home runs, but a four-run sixth inning by El Paso was the difference, as the Chihuahuas prevailed 6-5 to split the day's action.

Topes Scope:

- Boone's sac fly represented the second walk-off win of the season for Albuquerque. Braxton Fulford connected on a two-run homer to beat Salt Lake on April 4. Additionally, it was the ninth game-ending sacrifice fly in Isotopes history and first since June 26, 2021 vs. Tacoma (José Briceño).

- Austin Krol walked five batters for the Chihuahuas in Game 1, the most for an opposing starter since Las Vegas' Robert Dugger on Sept. 10, 2024 (five).

- Juan Mejia continued his dominant relief work by tossing two hitless innings in Game 1, with five strikeouts. Over his last five outings, Mejia has not allowed a hit in 9.0 innings, while walking three and punching out 17.

- In the opener, Ryan Rolison pitched 2.2 scoreless frames despite relenting four hits and two walks. Rolison has allowed 20 baserunners in 12.0 total innings this year, but just two runs.

- Sam Hilliard extended his Triple-A on-base streak to 21 games with an RBI double in the opener. The stretch dates back to June 11, 2024.

- Keston Hiura was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI hits in Game 2, his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second in his last five contests.

- Ryan Ritter recorded one hit on the day and is 3-for-22 over his last seven games, although he has drawn nine walks during the stretch.

- Fernández recorded the third multi-home run game of his career (last: May 20, 2023 at Everett). It was the third time in 2025 an Isotopes player accomplished the feat (also: Braxton Fulford - April 8 at Sugar Land; Warming Bernabel - April 17 vs. El Paso).

- Boone threw out Luis Campusano attempting to score on a single in Game 2, Albuquerque's sixth outfield assist of the season. Boone finished second on the team with five assists last year.

- Game 1 was the first time the Isotopes played extra frames in a doubleheader contest since Aug. 30, 2017 against Reno, when both games lasted eight innings. Albuquerque won the opener of that twinbill when Ryan Howard launched a walk-off homer, then lost the nightcap and were eliminated from playoff contention.

- Sunday marked the eighth walk-off victory for Albuquerque against El Paso and first since June 30, 2023, when Hunter Stovall hit a single to seal a 4-3 triumph.

- Today marked the ninth time the Isotopes played a doubleheader in which both contests were decided by one run (last: Aug. 16, 2021 at Sugar Land, W 3-2 and L 6-5).

- Albuquerque's opponent has scored first in eight consecutive games, their longest stretch since July 10-21, 2024 (eight, vs. Tacoma and Sacramento).

- Diego Castillo punched out Jonathan Perlaza in the seventh inning of the nightcap for Albuquerque's only strikeout in Game 2. It was the 15th time in team history the pitching staff recorded one punchout. The Isotopes have never played a game in which they did not strike any hitters out.

- Today was the fifth doubleheader between El Paso and Albuquerque, and the fourth which ended in a split. The Chihuahuas also swept a twinbill on Sept. 7, 2022.

- The Isotopes and Chihuahuas have split four of the last five series against one another that has lasted six games.

- Albuquerque uncorked three wild pitches in a contest for the second time in 2025 (also: April 11 at Sugar Land).

On Deck: The Isotopes will head to Reno for a six-game series against the Aces (Diamondbacks AAA affiliate). First pitch Tuesday is set for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT).

