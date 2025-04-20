OKC Comets Game Notes - April 20, 2025

April 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers (9-10) at Oklahoma City Comets (12-7)

Games #20 & 21 of 150/First Half #20 & 21 of 75/Home #11 & 12 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Michael Mariot (0-0, 4.50) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 1.86)

TAC-RHP Logan Evans (1-1, 3.60) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 3.86)

Sunday, April 20, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 1:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV (Game 2 Only)

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their series against the Tacoma Rainiers with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 1:35 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The second game will follow approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game...The six-game series is tied, 2-2.

Last Game: Last night's game was postponed due to inclement weather, but on Friday night, Ryan Ward lined a RBI single into right field in the eighth inning to give the Oklahoma City Comets the lead on the way to a 4-3 win against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ward also gave the Comets the first lead of the night with a RBI single into center field in the second inning. Tacoma tied the score in the third inning before a sacrifice fly by Dalton Rushing in the third inning and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Feduccia in the fourth inning staked the Comets a 3-1 advantage. Tacoma came back to tie the score, 3-3, before Ward's go-ahead single in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (0-1) makes his third start of the season with OKC in Game 1...In his last game April 13 in Round Rock, Wrobleski pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two runs and one hit - a home run - with four strikeouts and a career-high six walks, taking the loss in a 6-3 defeat...He made a start for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 8 in Washington, allowing eight runs and eight hits, including two homers, with three walks and four K's in 5.0 IP and was charged with the loss. He was optioned to OKC the next day...Wrobleski made his season debut with OKC April 1 against El Paso with 5.2 scoreless frames...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC...He made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee and went on to post a 1-2 record, 5.70 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 26 K's and 16 walks with the Dodgers...He is rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Landon Knack (0-0) makes his second appearance and first start of the season with OKC in Game 2...Knack made two starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 9 in Washington and April 15 against Colorado, allowing a combined seven runs on four hits, including a homer, with six walks and four K's over 6.2 IP. He was optioned to OKC April 16...His first appearance with OKC came April 3 against El Paso, pitching 4.2 innings of relief and allowing two runs and five hits with two walks and five K's...Knack's season debut was March 19 for the Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024., making his Major League debut April 17 against Washington and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks...Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series...With OKC last season, Knack went 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA over 68.0 IP...Knack was selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 2-2 2024: 8-7 All-time: 72-75 At OKC: 48-34

The Comets and Rainiers meet for their first of three series this season, including their lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as their only series during the first half of the PCL schedule...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also won six of the final eight games between the teams last season...Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Ryan Ward led OKC with 12 RBI and tied for the team lead with three home runs with James Outman and Andre Lipcius in the season series...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Seven of OKC's last 15 home victories against the Rainiers have come via walk-off wins, including four in a row at one point last season.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland was held without a hit Friday, but drew two walks, scored a run and stole a base. Over his last 13 games, Freeland is batting .386 (22x57) with nine multi-hit games, 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and nine runs scored...His 26 hits are tied for second-most in the Minors, while his nine doubles rank tied for third in the Minors. Freeland's six stolen bases are tied for fourth in the PCL, while his 17 RBI are tied for seventh...He already surpassed his doubles total from 2024 with OKC when he hit seven doubles over 39 Triple-A games and is one RBI shy of tying his Triple-A mark of 18 with OKC last season. He is already up to six stolen bases this season after recording two with OKC in 2024.

The Warden: After being held 0-for-11 over his previous three games, Ryan Ward recorded his seventh multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game of 2025 Friday. Ward went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk...He now has 207 RBI in his OKC career, placing him sixth on the career Bricktown-era RBI list and he is 21 RBI away from tying the record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08). He is one RBI shy from tying Nate Gold (2007-09) for fifth place...Ward hit two home runs last week and has 56 homers in his OKC career, ranking fourth all-time on the Bricktown-era list and four from tying Jason Hart's team record of 60 (2002-03; 2006). Ward's next homer will tie him with Scott Sheldon (1998-99) for third place.

2-for-1: The Comets turned their 21st double play of the season Friday and the total ranks second-most in the Minors. Oklahoma City now has recorded seven double plays over the last three games, including four on Wednesday. It was the first time OKC turned four double plays in a nine-inning game since June 9, 2024 vs. Round Rock...The Comets have at least one double play in each of the last seven games for a total of 13 during that time.

Cheers for Chavis: Michael Chavis went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday. Over his last eight games, Chavis is 11-for-32 (.344) with four homers, three doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs...On Monday, Chavis was named PCL Player of the Week for the period of April 8-13. During OKC's road trip in Round Rock, Chavis went 9-for-21 (.429) with four home runs, a double, six RBI, eight runs scored and three walks over five games...Chavis' six homers are second-most in the league and his .651 SLG is third.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier had Friday off but drew two walks in Thursday's game and has now reached base in 10 straight games as well as in 18 of his last 29 plate appearances (.621 OBP). During the 10-game stretch, Gauthier is 10-for-30 with 14 walks...Gauthier's 15 total walks this season are tied for third-most in the league, while his .473 OBP ranks third...This is his longest on-base streak since reaching in 11 consecutive games with OKC June 11-22, 2024.

Ready to Launch: The Comets offense has been held to four runs or less in five straight games for the first time this season, totaling 16 runs along with 34 hits, batting .215 (34x158) during that time. On Friday the Comets matched their season low with five hits...OKC's run total over the last five games is lowest in the PCL in contrast to the first 14 games of the season when the Comets' 88 runs scored, .293 AVG, .397 OBP, .489 SLG, .886 OPS and 19 stolen bases led all PCL teams, while the team's 125 hits ranked second and 69 walks ranked tied for second...The Comets went 2-for-7 with RISP Friday and are now 7-for-59 (.118) over the last seven games and 11-for-75 (.147) over the last nine games.

Sales Pitch: Friday marked the fourth time in the last seven games the Comets allowed three runs or less in a game. OKC's pitching staff owns a league-best ERA of 3.81 and has allowed a league-low 80 runs (73 ER) on 146 hits through 19 games, while the Comets' 180 strikeouts are fourth-most in the PCL...However, OKC issued seven walks again Friday, marking the ninth time the Comets have issued seven or more walks this season. Oklahoma City's 113 walks allowed through 19 games (5.9 per game) are most in the Minors or Majors. Including just one double last night, the Comets have allowed a total of seven extra-base hits over the last seven games and 10 extra-base hits over the last nine games. Additionally, the Comets have allowed only one home run across the last seven games.

Around the Horn: Today marks OKC's first doubleheader of the season. In 2024, OKC went 1-3 in doubleheader games - all against Round Rock - including 1-1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Today marks the first time since May 27, 2010 OKC and Tacoma are scheduled for a double dip...After outhitting their opponent 10 times over the first 11 games of the season, the Comets have now been outhit by their opponent in six of the last eight games, including each of the last five games...Chris Okey had Friday night off, but hit safely in a sixth straight game Thursday night and is 7-for-21 (.333) during the stretch with eight RBI.

