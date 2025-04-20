Salt Lake Shut Out by Sacramento as Lugo Provides Bees Lone Knock

April 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered its first shutout loss of the season on Saturday night as the Bees came up with one hit and two baserunners in the 5-0 loss to Sacramento.

Sacramento River Cats 5, Salt Lake Bees 0

WP: Carson Whisenhunt (2 - 2)

LP: Shaun Anderson (0 - 4)

Game Summary

Sacramento enforced its will from the jump as leadoff hitter Grant McCray delivered a solo shot to start the scoring in a three-run first inning.

Matthew Lugo provided the Bees first and only hit in the fourth with a double to left which stood as one of the two Salt Lake baserunners on the night.

Hunter Bishop extended the River Cats lead in the fourth with a solo home run of his own before a Logan Porter RBI double in the eighth capped off the scoring for the home squad as Sacramento retired the final 18 Salt Lake batters to secure the 5-0 win and at least a split in the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake mustered up only one hit in its second straight loss to put Sacramento ahead in the series with one game to go as the Bees moved to 9-11 on the year.

The Bees were shutout for the first time this season while only being able to tally up one hit, the fewest the team has had in a game since Apr. 25, 2024 against Round Rock.

Matthew Lugo provided the team's one base hit which happened to be his fourth double of the year. Lugo extended his on-base streak to 11 games which now leads the team after Kavadas' 18-game streak fell to an end on Saturday night.

Shaun Anderson took the loss in his fifth start of the season after giving up four runs on eight hits and tied a season-high six strikeouts.

Mason Erla delivered a scoreless two-innings out of the bullpen as Erla collected his third shutout relief appearance this season when throwing at least two innings.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sacramento face off one final time on Sunday as the Bees will look to salvage a series split with Chase Silseth taking the mound against Trevor McDonald at 2:05 p.m. MST at Sutter Health Park.

