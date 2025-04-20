Reno Drops Series Finale vs. Round Rock in Extra-Inning Battle

April 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (10-11) dropped a heartbreaker in extra innings, falling 9-8 to the Round Rock Express (11-10), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. The Express took home the series with the win, taking four out of six matchups from the Aces.

Down by a run in the eighth, Jordan Lawlar came through in the clutch, launching his team-leading fifth home run to tie the game and give the Aces a shot at the win. The 22-year-old finished the day 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, and two RBI. Lawlar was outstanding throughout the series, going 9-for-22 (.409) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, and nine RBI.

A.J. Vukovich crushed his first home run of the season in the second inning, a towering 435-foot solo shot to center field. The former fourth-round pick has impressed in April, slashing .262/.304/.476 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI across 10 games.

Tristin English also had a strong performance at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and driving in Trey Mancini in the first inning. The fan favorite has been a consistent contributor in the middle of Reno's lineup, hitting .300 (6-for-20) with three doubles and three RBI over his last five games.

Trey Mancini got the scoring started for Reno with an RBI single to left, driving in Lawlar. The 33-year-old had a solid series against Round Rock, batting .280/.333/.440 with a home run and three RBI.

Aramis Garcia went 3-for-5 with a solo blast off Luis Curvelo in the fifth inning-his second homer of the season. The veteran backstop was locked in at the plate throughout the series, going 6-for-12 (.500) with two home runs and four RBI in three games.

The Aces will now welcome the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the series opener set for Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05 p.m. PST at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-6, 2 RBI

A.J. Vukovich: 1-for-6, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.