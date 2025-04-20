Sugar Land Knocks Six Extra-Base Hits in Saturday Evening Defeat

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-12) took an early lead for the second game in a row, but a five-run third for the Las Vegas Aviators (14-6) sent Sugar Land to a 9-3 loss on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Zack Short laced a double down the line in left to begin the second inning, his second of the series, and two batters later, Quincy Hamilton hammered the first pitch of his at-bat, roping a double into the right field corner to put Sugar Land up, 1-0.

While Daniel Susac's two-run home run in the home half gave the Aviators a 2-1 lead, it was short lived. Shay Whitcomb cranked his third homer of the series in the third with a solo shot that ripped off his bat at 101 mph. Collin Price punched a double into left field, and Tommy Sacco Jr. brought him in from second with another double, the third Space Cowboy extra-base hit in the frame, putting the Sugar Land ahead 3-2.

The pendulum swung back toward Las Vegas in the bottom half as the Aviators plated five runs. Las Vegas scored the tying run before RHP Miguel Ullola exited after 2.1 innings with the bases loaded. RHP Jayden Murray allowed all three inherited runners to score, along with a run charged to him as Sugar Land fell behind, 7-3.

Murray maneuvered out of a jam in the fourth, starting a 1-4-3 double play that retired the side, before spinning a scoreless fifth.

RHP Nick Robertson allowed the first two batters he faced in the sixth to reach base, but sat the next three down, including Nick Kurtz on a strikeout with two outs, to keep Las Vegas off the board.

RHP Miguel Tamarez came on with one out in the seventh but gave up a two-RBI double to Susac as the deficit stretched to 9-3.

Brice Matthews legged out an in-field single with one gone in the eighth, snapping a streak of 15 straight Space Cowboys retired. Sacco doubled for the second time, putting two runners in scoring position, but Sugar Land could not bring them home. The Space Cowboys went down in order in the ninth, falling 9-3 on Saturday night.

NOTABLE:

- Shay Whitcomb extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a home run in the third. His 101-mph homer was his ninth hardest hit ball this season.

- Brice Matthews drew a walk in the first inning, his 14th of the season. Matthews came into Saturday tied for fifth in walks in the Pacific Coast League.

- Miguel Ullola fired his second-fastest pitch of the season and third-fastest pitch of his career in the first inning at 95.4 mph. Ullola averaged 93.4 mph on his fastball and threw a season-high in pitches and innings.

- Jayden Murray hurled a season-high 48 pitches, his highest pitch count since May 30, 2023 against the Round Rock Express.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. picked up two doubles, one in the second and one in the eighth, his first two-double game since September 18, 2024 against the Sacramento River Cats.

- The Space Cowboys slapped five doubles on Saturday night, a new season-high for Sugar Land.

- Nick Robertson flung 1.1 innings on Saturday, his longest outing of the season and his longest time out since September 14, 2024 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The series finale of Sugar Land's six-game set with the Las Vegas Aviators commences on Sunday at 2:05 pm CT. LHP Colton Gordon gets the ball against RHP Jason Alexander. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

