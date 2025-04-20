Rainiers Swept in Twin Bill with Comets on Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (9-12) were swept in a twin bill with the Oklahoma City Comets (14-7) after falling 8-4 in game one and 4-3 (8) in game two at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the two wins, the Comets secured the series taking four of six.

In game one, Tacoma struck first in the top of the first inning. Samad Taylor laced a leadoff double before a two-run homer from Tyler Locklear brought him in. Locklear's no-doubt shot to left marked his second of the season.

The Comets countered quickly in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead. Alex Freeland reached on a one-out double before a walk from Dalton Rushing put two on. Freeland scored on an RBI single from Michael Chavis before an RBI single from Ryan Ward brought in Rushing. Chavis scored on the RBI single from Hunter Feduccia to conclude the scoring.

Taylor continued his perfect day at the plate with an RBI single in the top of the second inning to drive in Colin Davis who initially reached on an error to the shortstop. Tacoma tied the game at three.

In the bottom of the second, back-to-back singles but two aboard for OKC. A sacrifice fly from Alex Freeland to left brought in the leading run to put the Comets up, 4-3. Feduccia doubled in the following inning to score James Outman who reached on a single.

Taylor continued his momentum in the top of the fourth inning when he rocketed his fifth homer to center field. With the solo shot out to the berm, Tacoma was within one and Taylor was a triple shy of the cycle.

Matt Brash entered for his third rehab outing in the fifth inning. He pitched 0.2 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out one. Brash threw 20 pitches, 12 of which went for strikes. Kim was the difference for the Comets in the bottom of the fifth inning. A three-run homer out to the bullpen in right field doubled the OKC lead and concluded the scoring, 8-4.

In game two, the Comets struck first. In the bottom of the third inning, Esteury Ruiz doubled to leadoff before a groundout moved him to third. An RBI groundout from Hyeseong Kim allowed him to score.

Locklear worked a leadoff walk in the fourth inning before an RBI double from Spencer Packard (3) brought him in to tie it at one. Taylor reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error issued to the first baseman allowing Packard to score and put the Rainiers on top, 2-1.

OKC knotted it up at two in the bottom of the fourth when an RBI single from Ryan Ward scored Freeland who reached on a double before advancing on a wild pitch. The Comets regained the lead in the sixth inning when an RBI triple from James Outman scored Freeland who reached on his second double of the game.

Tacoma did not go away quietly. A leadoff single from Nick Dunn put him aboard before advancing on a wild pitch and a groundout. Harry Ford drove Dunn in with a single to right field and forced a bottom of the seventh inning.

Tied through seven, Tacoma played extras for the first time this year. Unable to score a run in the top of the eighth despite having runners on the corners, OKC capitalized in the home half. After Kim started the inning as the runner at second, he advanced on a wild pitch to third. Following a strikeout of Feduccia, Freeland was intentionally walked to get to Chavis. Chavis hit a single to left field and OKC walked it off, 4-3 in the eighth.

Postgame Notes:

Cole Young's 15-game on-base streak came to a close in game one, however, it still represents the longest streak for a Rainier this season Rhylan Thomas' 12-game on-base streak and seven-game hit streak also ended after game one...across his seven-game hitting streak, Thomas notched a .480 average (12x25) with two stolen bases. The last time Tacoma was swept in a doubleheader was August 13th, 2022 against Las Vegas (L9-4/L 5-3)...today is just the 11th time Tacoma has been swept in a twin bill since 2005.

