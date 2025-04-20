Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

April 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAMES - 4/20 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 11:35 AM (PT) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - G1: Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (0-0, 4.50) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 1.86)

G2: Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (1-1, 3.60) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 3.86)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MLB.TV/MiLB.TV (MiLB Free Game of the Day - G2 only) RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Sauryn Lao - contract selected by Seattle

Today's game notes, updated roster and game one starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Traded blows with the Comets, but ultimately fell 4-3 in Oklahoma City on Friday night...the Comets opened the scoring in the second inning against Blas Castano when James Outman doubled, followed by a Ryan Ward single to plate the first run of the game...Tacoma responded in the top of the third, as Cole Young hit the third of three-straight singles to plate Rhylan Thomas to even the score at 1-1...OKC manufactured a run without a hit in the bottom of the third, as Alex Freeland walked, stole second, reached third on an error from Harry Ford and then scored on a sacrifice fly...down 3-1 in the fifth, the Rainiers got another run on a bases-loaded walk to Austin Shenton, trimming the deficit to one...Tacoma tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Jack Lopez, but stranded the go-ahead run at third...the Comets took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth as Ryan Ward singled to bring Michael Chavis home, giving OKC a 4-3 lead that they held for the win.

LET'S PLAY TWO: Today will be the first doubleheader for the Rainiers in 2025...the Rainiers played three doubleheaders in 2024, splitting each of them...this will be only the second twin bill the Rainiers have played against Oklahoma City since 2005...the last doubleheader Tacoma has played in Oklahoma City came on May 18, 2009, where they dropped both games, 3-0 and 9-1 at formerly AT&T Bricktown Ballpark in a day/night doubleheader (11:05 AM/4:05 PM - both nine-inning games)...in the last 20 years, the Rainiers are 10-42-10 in doubleheaders...the last time the Rainiers swept a doubleheader came on April 7, 2023 against Reno.

A SOLID EFFORT SPOILED: Rainiers pitchers tied their season-best with only five hits allowed in the 4-3 loss on Friday night, matching the five hits allowed on April 2 at Reno...since the start of the 2021 season, the Rainiers were 73-14 when allowing five-or-fewer hits entering Friday night's game...it's the first loss for Tacoma when allowing five-or-fewer hits since August 29, 2024, falling 5-2 at El Paso...the last time the Rainiers lost a game in which they allowed five-or-fewer hits and their opponent committed multiple errors was April 13, 2023 at Round Rock, where they fell 2-1 in 10 innings.

MARIOT BACK ON THE MOUND: After joining the Rainiers on April 11 and making a relief appearance that night, RHP Michael Mariot returns to the mound today to make his first start of the season...Mariot appeared in 28 games for the Rainiers in 2024, making 25 starts, going 9-7 with a 5.84 ERA...in 126.1 innings, he allowed 82 earned runs on 136 hits, 33 walks and struck out a career-high 101, beating the 84 punchouts he logged in 2012 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha...in his season debut on April 11 against Sacramento, Mariot threw 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, two walks and a strikeout.

LOOKING FOR THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have gone their last five games without a home run, the longest streak for a PCL team this season...the last time the Rainiers went five games without a long ball was from April 30-May 4, 2024...the club has not gone six-straight games without a home run since July 19-26, 2018, when it was a seven-game stretch without a home run...the Rainiers' 13 home runs this season are tied for the fewest in the PCL.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last seven games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .500 (13x26) with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored...his current seven-game hitting streak is the longest by a Rainier this season...Thomas is also hitting .500 (11x22) when leading off an inning...his 11 hits when leading off the inning are tied for the most by any minor league hitter this season with Syracuse's Gilberto Celestino...the only Major League players with more hits ot lead off an inning are Francisco Lindor (NYM - 13) and Xavier Edwards (MIA - 13)...Thomas has also only struck out once this season, tied for the fewest by any qualified hitter in minor league baseball in 2025.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on Sunday...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made two appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Thursday, allowing a hit and striking out one in a scoreless inning...in his two appearances, he has allowed two hits and struck out two without allowing a run in 2.0 innings.

FOREVER YOUNG ON BASE: INF Cole Young has reached base in each of the last 15 games, a the longest streak for the Rainiers in the early stages of 2025...in that span, Young is hitting .263 (15x57) with three doubles, one triple and four RBI, walking none times...his 15-game streak is the second-longest active streak the PCL and the longest streak for a Rainier since Dominic Canzone reached in 26 straight games from May 11-September 28, 2024, split up by a stint with Seattle.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners used a five-run 12th inning to score an 8-4 victory in Toronto on Saturday...Rowdy Tellez delivered a grand slam in the 12th to propel the Mariners to a win...Cal Raleigh also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI...trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Ben Williamson clubbed his first Big League homer to tie the game and help Seattle get to extra innings.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.