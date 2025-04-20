Comets Sweep Sunday Doubleheader

April 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets won both games of a doubleheader against the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday afternoon to win the six-game series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. In the first game, Hyeseong Kim hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and both Hunter Feduccia and Michael Chavis tallied three hits in an 8-4 Comets win. Tacoma grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on a homer by Tyler Locklear. OKC answered quickly with three RBI singles in the bottom of the inning by Chavis, Ryan Ward and Feduccia for a 3-2 advantage. The teams exchanged runs in the second inning before Feduccia knocked a RBI double in the third inning for a 5-3 OKC lead. Tacoma's Samad Taylor hit a solo homer in the fourth inning before Kim's homer out to right field in the fifth inning. In the second game, Michael Chavis connected on a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning to send Oklahoma City to a 4-3 walk-off win. The Comets (14-7) took the first lead of the game on a RBI groundout in the third inning by Kim. The Rainiers (9-12) answered with two runs in their next at-bat to take the lead before Ward hit a RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the score, 2-2. The Comets took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when James Outman lined a RBI triple to the wall in right field. Tacoma's Harry Ford knocked a RBI single in the seventh inning to tie the score at 3-3 and force extra innings.

Of Note:

-With the sweep of Sunday's doubleheader, the Comets have now won three straight games and also won their six-game series against Tacoma, 4-2.

-Michael Chavis finished the afternoon with four hits, going a combined 4-for-8 with two RBI, a double and a run scored. Over his last 10 games, Chavis is 15-for-40 (.375) with four homers, four doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.

-Alex Freeland hit a double in both games, collected a RBI and scored three runs as he has now hit 11 doubles through his first 21 games of the season. Over his last 15 games, Freeland is batting (.387) 24-for-62 with 16 RBI and 12 runs scored. His 11 doubles lead the PCL.

-Hyeseong Kim belted his fourth home run of the season in the first game and hit safely in both games, going 3-for-7 with four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored.

-Ryan Ward hit safely in both games and recorded two RBI. He took over fifth place on OKC's career Bricktown-era RBI list and now has 209 career RBI with Oklahoma City.

-The Comets went 7-for-25 with runners in scoring position over the two games Sunday afternoon after being held 7-for-48 with RISP over the previous six games combined.

-OKC's bullpen allowed one run on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts over a combined 6.2 innings in the two games. Logan Boyer (2-2) recorded the win in the first game with 2.0 scoreless innings, while Nick Frasso got the win in the second game allowing one run over the final 3.0 innings.

-Hunter Feduccia recorded his second three-hit outing of the season in the first game, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run.

-Austin Gauthier and Esteury Ruiz each extended their on-base streaks to 11 games Sunday...Justin Dean went 2-for-3 with a double in the second game.

-In Sunday's second game, OKC recorded its second walk-off win of the season, joining a 6-5 win against El Paso April 3 in 11 innings...It was also OKC's third extra-inning game of the season and OKC is now 2-1 in extra-inning games in 2025...The doubleheader was OKC's first of the season and the first played between OKC and Tacoma since May 27, 2010.

-The Comets outhit Tacoma in both games after being outhit in each of the previous five games.

Next Up: The Comets travel to open a six-game road series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at The Ballpark at America First Square, which opened earlier this month. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

