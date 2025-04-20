Silseth Shines in Shutout, Campero Collects Four Hits as Bees Split Series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Salt Lake Bees salvaged a series split on Sunday afternoon in a 5-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park riding a four-hit day by Gustavo Campero and a scoreless outing from starting pitcher Chase Silseth.

Salt Lake Bees 5, Sacramento River Cats 2

WP: Chase Silseth (2 - 0)

LP: Trevor McDonald (1 - 1)

SV: Carl Edwards Jr. (2)

Game Summary

Salt Lake broke the scoreless tie in the third inning when Gustavo Campero came home on a wild pitch, giving the Bees a 1-0 lead.

They added runs in three consecutive innings, starting with a solo home run by Chad Stevens in the fourth-his second of the season-followed by Campero's first homer of the year in the fifth.

Zach Humphreys provided some cushion in the seventh with a two-run double down the left-field line, extending Salt Lake's lead to 5-0.

The River Cats mounted a late rally in the eighth, pushing across two runs, but a key line-drive double play ended the threat. Carl Edwards Jr. came on in the ninth to shut the door, recording one strikeout while facing four batters to secure his second save of the season.

Game Notes

Salt Lake salvaged the series on Sunday, earning a split and moving to 10-11 on the season-their second straight series split to open the year.

Chase Silseth bounced back from a rough outing on Tuesday with five shutout innings, earning his second scoreless start of the season-most among Bees starters. He allowed just three hits, bringing his season total to 11, the fewest given up by any Salt Lake starter so far this year.

Gustavo Campero led the offense, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with his first home run of the season. It was his first four-hit game since August 25, 2024, against Round Rock, when he also went 4-for-4. Campero drove in two runs on Sunday and notched hits in four of the five games he played in during the series.

Chad Stevens continued his hot streak, recording his third multi-hit game of the series with a season-best three hits and two runs scored, along with his second home run of the year. He finished the series 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers, four runs scored, and four RBI.

Yolmer Sánchez stayed consistent, collecting his third multi-hit game of the series with a 2-for-5 effort. He reached base in all six games against Sacramento and led the team with seven runs scored during the series.

Matthew Lugo extended his on-base streak to 12 games-the longest active streak on the team-going 1-for-5 with his third double in the last four games. He now ranks tied for second on the team with five doubles this season.

Up Next

Salt Lake will head back home on Tuesday, Apr. 22 for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against Oklahoma City at the Ballpark at America First Square.

