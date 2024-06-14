Tacoma Uses 10th Inning To Claim Victory Over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Tacoma Rainiers (37-30) snatched a 6-5 win over the Round Rock Express (33-33) in 10 innings on Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Yerry Rodriguez (1-3, 4.85) was tagged with the loss after allowing the winning run to score in the 10 th frame. The righty allowed one unearned run and one walk while striking out two in 1.0 inning. Tacoma reliever RHP Jordan Holloway (2-0, 8.83) got the win with one shutout inning that included three punchouts. Rainiers RHP Brett De Geus tallied his sixth save of the season after keeping the Express off the board in the bottom of the 10 th inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Rainiers put up the first runs of the night with two in the first inning. CF Jonatan Clase and SS Leo Rivas worked back-to-back walks and a flyout from 3B Luis Urias put the runners on the corners. With 1B Jason Vosler batting, a balk scored Clase and moved Rivas to second. Vosler singled to score Rivas and make it a 2-0 game.

In the second, Express 1B Blaine Crim led off with a walk, moved to second as RF Sandro Fabian flied out then scored thanks to a single from 3B Jantzen Witte.

The two teams traded a run in the third inning when Clase scored on a sacrifice fly from Urias for Tacoma before Round Rock SS Jonathan Ornelas doubled then found home on a single from DH Andrew Knapp.

Round Rock tied the game at three apiece in the fourth frame. 2B Jax Biggers drew a one-out walk then was plated when CF Dustin Harris tripled.

Back-to-back jacks from Witte and Biggers in the sixth inning gave the Express a 5-3 lead.

Vosler tied the game up again, this time at 5-5, with a two-run home run for the Rainiers in the eighth inning.

After a scoreless ninth inning for both teams, the contest went into extra innings. Tacoma took advantage in the top of the 10 th and PR Samad Taylor, who started on second base, stole third then scored on a wild pitch. Round Rock went down in order in the bottom of the frame as the visitors solidified the 6-5 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 2B Jax Biggers hit his first home run of the season, and first career Triple-A home run, on Friday night. The dinger was just the 21 st career longball for Biggers, as he had previously tallied 17 over 253 games with Double-A Frisco, two across 76 games with High-A Hickory and one in 39 games with Short-Season Spokane.

E-Train 3B Jantzen Witte and Biggers recorded the team's only multi-hit outings. Witte hit 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored while Biggers finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Relievers LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Daniel Robert posted scoreless showings as Shreve allowed one hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings and Robert kept the Rainiers off the bases during 1.1 innings of his own.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma will face off in game five of the six-game set on Saturday, with first pitch from Dell Diamond scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT. Express RHP Peter Solomon (0-3, 9.15) is slated to make the start against Rainiers LHP Dallas Keuchel (5-4, 4.58).

