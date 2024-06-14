Silver Sox Taken Down by River Cats in 8-4 Loss

Reno, Nev. - The Reno Silver Sox (30-36) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (42-24) 8-4 on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno got on the board after back-to-back doubles by Tristin English and Bryson Brigman in the third inning. Jordan Lawlar trailed behind them, roping a single into right field to drive in Brigman, and later coming around to score on an error.

Brigman added two additional hits, including an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. The second baseman has been solid this season, slashing .320/.356/.426 with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBI in 135 plate appearances.

Yilber Diaz, the Diamondback's #16 overall prospect, made his Aces and Triple-A debut on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks with one strikeout in 4 1/3 innings pitched. The promising 23-year-old was lights out with Double-A Amarillo, recording a 4.33 ERA and a 77:29 K: BB.

Deyvison De Los Santos extended his team-leading hitting streak to 13 games after going 1-for-5 with a single. The Dominican Republic native has gone 19-for-50 (.380) with four home runs and 12 RBI in that span.

The Silver Sox will look for their first series win in Friday's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Bryson Brigman: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI * Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-5, 1 RBI * Andres Chaparro: 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB * Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-5; Extended Hitting Streak to 13 Games

