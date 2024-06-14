Nine-Run Fourth Leads Isotopes Past Chihuahuas, 9-5

June 14, 2024

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes erupted for nine runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning, their most tallies in a frame since 2019, and were able to cruise past El Paso 9-5 on Thursday night. Aaron Schunk connected on a three-run homer for the biggest blow of the outburst.

Topes Scope: - Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland made a rehab start, working 4.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball with a walk and four strikeouts. He threw 48 pitches, 35 for strikes. It was Freeland's first time facing El Paso since Sept. 2, 2016, when he finished his season with six scoreless frames at Southwest University Park in a 7-2 Isotopes win.

- Jake Bird also worked an inning on his rehab stint, his first game action since May 17 at San Francisco. Bird walked one and struck out two in a scoreless fifth.

- Tonight was the 16th time Albuquerque has scored a minimum of nine runs in a frame in a regular season contest (last: Aug, 24, 2019 vs. Fresno, nine in 5th inning). The Isotopes also had a nine-run inning during a 2012 PCL playoff game against Omaha.

- The Isotopes have earned back-to-back victories for just the fifth time in 2024 and first since May 19-21, when they took the finale vs. Sugar Land before winning a series opener in Salt Lake. Three of the occurrences have come against El Paso (also: April 17-18, May 8-9).

- This marks the first time Albuquerque has held an advantage in a home series at any point this season. The closest they previously came was splitting the first two contests vs. El Paso (March 29-30) and Sugar Land (May 14-15).

- The Isotopes scored more runs than hits collected for the first time in 2024. They only had six baserunners outside of the nine-run fourth inning.

- Schunk produced his 19th multi-hit game of the season. He is 12-for-31 with five doubles, a homer and four RBI in his last nine contests. Additionally, this was Schunk's sixth game with multiple extra-base hits.

- Connor Kaiser tallied a two-run triple, his sixth three-bagger in 120 games with Albuquerque (2023 and 2024). Prior to last season, Kaiser only had one triple in 226 contests as a professional.

- Coco Montes was held hitless for the fifth time in his last eight games, dating back to June 5 at Tacoma.

- Sam Hilliard finished 2-for-4, and is 6-for-13 this series after a 5-for-50 drought that spanned May 26-June 9 (12 games). Hilliard recorded his 208th RBI as an Isotope tonight, tied with Jamie Hoffmann for fourth-most in team history. Hoffmann played for the Isotopes from 2009-2011.

- Jimmy Herron threw out Oscar Mercado attempting to stretch a single into a double. The Isotopes have three outfield assists in this series after only garnering a trio in their first 63 contests.

- Albuquerque turned multiple double plays in a game for the 12th time this season. Additionally, it was their second instance of accomplishing the feat in back-to-back contests (also: April 25-26 vs. Oklahoma City).

- The Isotopes improved to 9-9 against the Chihuahuas in 2024, whereas they are 11-37 facing the rest of the Pacific Coast League.

On Deck: Clear Cross-Body Bags will be given to the first 2,500 fans through the gates Friday, courtesy of AARP New Mexico. It is also the Isotopes annual Juneteenth Celebration. Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann is slated to start for Albuquerque, against El Paso right-hander Gabe Mosser. Gates open at 5:30 pm with first pitch set for 6:35.

