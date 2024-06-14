Rainiers Win It in Extras

June 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (37-30) mounted a late comeback to beat the Round Rock Express (33-33) by a score of 6-5 in extra-innings, Friday at Dell Diamond.

Tacoma got on the board early, scoring two runs in the first inning on a balk and an RBI single from Jason Vosler. It stayed 2-0 until the second, when Round Rock scored on an RBI single from Jantzen Witte.

The two teams traded runs in the third, as the Rainiers scored on a sacrifice fly from Luis Urias and the Express on an RBI single from Andrew Knapp.

Round Rock pushed a run across for the third straight frame to tie the game in the fourth, scoring on an RBI triple from Dustin Harris. The Express took their first lead of the game in the sixth, getting back-to-back solo home runs from Witte and Jax Biggers.

Trailing 5-3 and down to their last four outs, Vosler clubbed his team-leading 12th home run of the year, a two-run blast to tie the game at five. It stayed tied into extra innings, when Samad Taylor, who started the inning at second base, scored on a wild pitch.

A 6-5 lead was enough for closer Brett de Geus, as the right-hander spun a scoreless 10th inning to earn his sixth save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jonatan Clase and Jason Vosler combined for five of Tacoma's seven hits as a team. Clase went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and a walk out of the leadoff spot, while Vosler went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a home run and three runs batted in out of the four-hole. Brett de Geus earned his team-leading sixth save of the season, throwing a scoreless 10th inning. The right-hander used just eight pitches to record the final three outs of the game.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Dell Diamond scheduled for 5:15 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.