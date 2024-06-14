Albuquerque Tops El Paso, 69-6

June 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6. The nine runs were the most scored in one inning by the Isotopes this season and were one run shy of the most allowed by the Chihuahuas in an inning this year.

El Paso catcher Kevin Plawecki hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning against rehabbing Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland. It was Plawecki's first homer of the season. Rockies pitcher Jake Bird also pitched on MLB Injury Rehab Thursday. Chihuahuas reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, his sixth straight scoreless outing.

El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 1-for-4 with a single to extend his on-base streak to 21 straight games, which is the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas right fielder Oscar Mercado reached base four times on a single and three walks. The Isotopes have won two of the first three games of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Isotopes 9 Final Score (06/13/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (28-38), Albuquerque (20-46)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (3-3, 6.05) vs. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (2-6, 8.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

