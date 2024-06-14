OKC Downed by Space Cowboys, 10-8

June 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored nine runs within the first four innings and then staved off a power surge by the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to win, 10-8, Friday night at Constellation field. Sugar Land (44-23) scored six runs over the first two innings to take a 6-0 lead. Ryan Ward then bashed a three-run homer for Oklahoma City (37-30) in the third inning to cut the deficit in half. The Space Cowboys regained a six-run edge with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added another run in the sixth inning to move the score to 10-3. In the top of the eighth inning, Hunter Feduccia hit a three-run homer, and two batters later, Jonathan Araúz also went deep to pull OKC within 10-7. Ward led off the ninth inning with his second homer of the game. With one out, Austin Gauthier drew a walk to get the tying run to the plate, but Feduccia grounded into a double play to end the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has now lost three straight games and four of the last five games. The team is near elimination in the first half standings, falling 7.0 games back of Sugar Land with just eight games remaining.

-OKC tied its season high with four homers, accomplished for the fifth time this season. OKC's 92 home runs rank second in the PCL.

-Ryan Ward recorded his fourth multi-homer game of the season, moving his season total up to 18 home runs with Oklahoma City and 19 home runs overall including a brief stint on rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League. His 18 homers in PCL play lead the league, and the 19 total homers are tied for the most in the Minors...Ward finished Friday with a game-high four RBI for his team-leading 14th multi-RBI game of the season and third game with four-plus RBI. He now has 51 RBI in just 43 games with OKC.

-Hunter Feduccia hit his fourth homer of the season and second in his last five games. He has hit safely in six straight games, tying his season high. During the streak, Feduccia is 7-for-20 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Drew Avans reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with two walks. He also recorded his team-leading 21st stolen base of the season. Through his first 11 games of June, Avans is batting .364 (16x44).

-Miguel Vargas returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers June 12. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will try to end the team's recent funk at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.