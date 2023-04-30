Sugar Land Comes Up Short In Back-And-Forth Saturday Night Contest

April 30, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







RENO, NV - For a second straight game, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-17) struck first against the Reno Aces (14-11) but ultimately fell 11-8 on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The Space Cowboys jumped on Aces' starter RHP Drey Jameson in the first inning, plating four runs. Korey Lee singled to open the contest, followed by a JJ Matijevic single and a Bligh Madris walk to load the bases. Joe Perez ripped a single into right, plating two, and after a stolen base by Perez, Dixon Machado doubled down the right-field line, adding on two more to make it 4-0 Sugar Land.

RHP Forrest Whitley walked two in a scoreless first and allowed just one run in the bottom of the second on a groundout by Dominic Miroligo. A sacrifice fly by Grae Kessinger in the top of the third once again gave the Space Cowboys a four-run edge at 5-1, but the Aces countered with a run on another RBI groundout in the bottom of the frame.

Michael Sandle helped the Space Cowboys respond in the top of the fourth with a 467-foot home run to left, his second of the year, widening the Sugar Land lead back to 6-2. The home run is the fifth longest home run of the year at Triple-A and the 11th longest home run hit at Triple-A or in the Major Leagues this year.

Reno plated one run in the fourth on a home run of their own before going in front with a four-run bottom of the fifth inning, taking a 7-6 lead. In the top of the sixth, Machado singled and Sandle was hit by a pitch with one out, setting the stage for Matijevic, who singled up the middle to knot the contest at 7-7.

In the bottom of the seventh, RHP Jimmy Endersby (L, 1-4) returned for a second inning of work and struck out the first batter he faced before a walk, a single and a home run put Reno up 10-7. The Space Cowboys got the tying run on base in the top of the eighth when Luke Berryhill singled, Lee walk and Matijevic reached on an error by RHP Austin Adams (W, 1-0), loading up the bases. Madris brought in a run with an RBI fielder's choice, but a sharp line out by Perez to center field brought the rally to a close. RHP Justin Martinez (S, 1) came on for the Aces and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game.

Sugar Land concludes their series against the Aces on Sunday afternoon. RHP Jayden Murray (2-2, 5.79) is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys opposite Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis (0-0, 1.80) for a 3:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.