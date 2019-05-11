Tacoma Has Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Las Vegas

May 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Las Vegas, NV - Second baseman Tim Lopes lined his third home run on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark, but the Tacoma Rainiers were stymied the rest of the way by the Las Vegas Aviators, 4-1, in the first contest of a nine-game road trip for the Rainiers.

With the Rainiers (17-20) trailing Las Vegas (22-16), 3-0, in the top of the fifth, Lopes smashed a solo homer over the left field wall on a two-strike pitch from Aviators starter Tyler Alexander (1-2). Tacoma managed just three other hits in the defeat, including a single from shortstop Orlando Calixte and two doubles off the bat of catcher Austin Nola.

Top prospect Justus Sheffield (1-2) started for the Rainiers, allowing all four of Las Vegas' runs and striking out six over five innings. Tayler Scott followed with two perfect frames in which he struck out the first four he faced.

Nick Rumbelow pitched a scoreless eighth with help from left fielder Billy Cooke, who threw out Corban Joseph at home from the outfield to end the inning. Cooke, recently promoted from Extended Spring Training, made his Triple-A debut on Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Game two between the Rainiers and Aviators starts at 12:05 p.m. PDT on Sunday. Right-hander Tyler Cloyd (0-1, 3.27) will take the hill for Tacoma, and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.