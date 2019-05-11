Tacoma Has Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Las Vegas
May 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Second baseman Tim Lopes lined his third home run on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark, but the Tacoma Rainiers were stymied the rest of the way by the Las Vegas Aviators, 4-1, in the first contest of a nine-game road trip for the Rainiers.
With the Rainiers (17-20) trailing Las Vegas (22-16), 3-0, in the top of the fifth, Lopes smashed a solo homer over the left field wall on a two-strike pitch from Aviators starter Tyler Alexander (1-2). Tacoma managed just three other hits in the defeat, including a single from shortstop Orlando Calixte and two doubles off the bat of catcher Austin Nola.
Top prospect Justus Sheffield (1-2) started for the Rainiers, allowing all four of Las Vegas' runs and striking out six over five innings. Tayler Scott followed with two perfect frames in which he struck out the first four he faced.
Nick Rumbelow pitched a scoreless eighth with help from left fielder Billy Cooke, who threw out Corban Joseph at home from the outfield to end the inning. Cooke, recently promoted from Extended Spring Training, made his Triple-A debut on Friday at Cheney Stadium.
Game two between the Rainiers and Aviators starts at 12:05 p.m. PDT on Sunday. Right-hander Tyler Cloyd (0-1, 3.27) will take the hill for Tacoma, and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
