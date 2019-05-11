OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 11, 2019

May 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-22) vs. Round Rock Express (21-13)

Game #34 of 140/Road #16 of 70 (6-9)

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Ben Holmes (0-4, 6.75) vs. RR-LHP Ryan Hartman (4-0, 3.86)

Saturday, May 11, 2019 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers open a four-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers' Friday night game was suspended after the top of the fourth inning, but Oklahoma City won, 7-3, Thursday and seeks back-to-back wins for the fourth time this season.

Last Game: The series finale between the Dodgers and Nashville was suspended after the top of the fourth inning Friday night due to rain with the Dodgers in a 4-0 lead at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will resume the game when the Sounds return to Oklahoma City Aug. 19-22. The game will restart with the Dodgers coming up to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning. Once that game has been completed, the teams will play a regularly scheduled seven-inning game thereafter. The Dodgers broke open the game in the third inning, scoring four runs on five hits. With one out in the third inning and two runners on, Matt Beaty connected on a one-out RBI single before Kyle Garlick doubled to the wall in center field to bring home two more runs. The Dodgers' lead grew to 4-0 on a RBI single by Edwin Ríos. The tarp was pulled onto the field after the completion of the top of the fourth inning, and after a 52-minute delay, the game was officially suspended.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Lefty Ben Holmes (0-4) seeks his first win of 2019 when he takes the mound to open the Dodgers' road series in Round Rock...Holmes suffered his third straight loss in his last start May 6 at New Orleans, allowing four runs on six hits in 5.0 innings pitched with three walks and seven strikeouts...Holmes paces the Dodgers' pitching staff with 33 strikeouts so far this season in just 24.0 IP. His 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings would rank second among PCL starting pitchers, but he is currently 2.2 IP shy of officially qualifying. He also owns a 3/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio...On April 19 in San Antonio, Holmes racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts over 4.0 innings, but was charged with the loss in OKC's 3-0 defeat. He allowed three runs (one earned) and three hits, along with two walks...Holmes finished the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 30 K's and 12 walks over six starts (38.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .189 average...He began the 2018 season in the Marlins organization and spent time with Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter before being released June 27. He signed with the Dodgers July 6...Holmes was selected by Miami in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University, where he led NCAA Division I with a 0.78 ERA in 2014 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year...Tonight marks his second start of the season and second career appearance against the Express. On May 1 in OKC, he retired six of seven batters between the first and second innings before each of the first eight batters of the third inning reached base. Six runs eventually scored as Holmes took the loss in the team's 12-5 defeat.

Against the Express: 2019: 0-3 2018: 10-6 All-time: 124-101 At RR: 65-46

The Dodgers and Express meet for their second series of the month and first at Dell Diamond this season...Round Rock swept a weather-shortened three-game series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark May 1-2, outscoring the Dodgers, 31-12, and it marked the first time Round Rock swept OKC since 2011. Yordan Alvarez, the MiLB Uncle Ray's April Player of the Month for the PCL, went 9-for-12 in the series with four doubles, a home run, seven RBI and six runs scored...Round Rock is again the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros after spending the 2011-18 seasons as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The Express previously served as the Astros' Double-A affiliate from 2000-2004 and Triple-A affiliate from 2005-10...OKC won the 2018 season series between the teams, 10-6, and has now won four straight season series against the Express...OKC has had an extended run of success at Dell Diamond, including a 6-2 mark at the venue last year. In 14 seasons since the teams began playing each other in 2005, OKC has finished with a record of .500 or better 12 times and has not had a losing record at Dell Diamond since 2009. Beginning with the 2010 season, OKC owns a 45-27 record at Dell Diamond and a 22-10 mark since the Dodgers affiliation began in 2015.

Garlick Smash: Kyle Garlick went 2-for-2 with a two-run double and scored another run for the Dodgers over the first four innings of Friday's suspended game. Although last night's game is not yet official and therefore not yet reflected in the Dodgers' official team stats, including his Friday outing, Garlick has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 14-for-33 (.424) with five home runs, 10 extra-base hits, eight runs scored and 13 RBI...Including the suspended game, Garlick leads the Dodgers with 31 hits overall this season to go along with his team-best 20 RBI and nine home runs. His 18 runs scored are second-most among OKC players.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff tallied 11 strikeouts Thursday for their 15th double-digit strikeout game of the season and eighth in the last 14 games. Oklahoma City leads the PCL American Conference with 325 strikeouts over 278.0 innings this season. The Dodgers rank third overall in the PCL in strikeouts, but league-leading Tacoma (339) has pitched 36.2 more innings than OKC and second-place Sacramento (338) has pitched 36.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively, before Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...However, when opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .405 (310x766) overall and .451 (115x255) over the last 10 games.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins collected another hit Thursday and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-21 (.429) with three doubles, two homers, five RBI and three runs scored...Prior to the stretch, Perkins started the season batting 12-for-61 (.197) through his first 20 games and since May 1 has raised his season batting average by 59 points.

Dinger Details: Will Smith and Paulo Orlando each homered for the Dodgers Thursday after Oklahoma City connected on three homers Wednesday night. The Dodgers have now hit 14 homers over their last seven games after hitting 16 home runs through their first 26 games of the season...The Dodgers have allowed just one run home run over the last three official games after surrendering 13 over the previous seven games.

'Pen Pals: JT Chargois retired four of the five batters he faced over 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday night. Over his last eight outings, he's allowed just two runs in 12.1 innings. Opponents are 10-for-44 during the stretch with 14 strikeouts...Kevin Quackenbush also continued his recent roll Wednesday, retiring all four batters with two strikeouts. After a tough outing April 16 vs. Omaha, Quackenbush has bounced back nicely, allowing one run and five hits with 13 strikeouts over 8.2 innings across his last six appearances.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have collected at least one extra-base hit in 32 of their 33 games this season, including in each of the last 27 straight...Will Smith is 5-for-7 with a walk between the last two games, following a 4-for-37 slide. He's notched consecutive multi-hit games for the first time this season and Thursday picked up his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game...Including four scoreless innings last night, the Dodgers have thrown 10 straight scoreless innings, which is tied for their second-longest streak this season (11; April 10-April 13, G2). The 81 runs allowed by the Dodgers in May are the most among all teams in the Minors or Majors and nine more than the next-highest total (Salt Lake). The OKC pitching staff has a 7.57 ERA, .323 BAA and 1.83 WHIP this month.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.