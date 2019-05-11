Tacoma Plays Comeback Kids for Third Time in Three Days

Tacoma, WA. - For the third time in three nights, Tacoma played comeback kids. Reno jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to two Rainiers' errors and three hits. Yasmany Tomas and Juniel Querecuto had RBI ground outs and catcher Caleb Joseph kept pace with a RBI-single. However, the lead was short lived as Tacoma answered back with four runs by the bottom of the third inning highlighted by a 2-RBI double off the bat off of designated-hitter Tim Lopes.

Domingo Leyba changed that in the top of the sixth inning on a 2-out, 2-RBI single up the middle scoring outfielders Andrew Aplin and Tim Locastro to put the Aces ahead 5-4. Again, Tacoma didn't say die as they put up a four-run bottom of the sixth. Outfielder Mallex Smith summond the big blow that inning on a three-run jack to right field off reliever Ben Taylor. The Rainiers' bullpen did the rest shutting down the Aces bats in the 7th, 8th, and 9th surrendering no runs and two hits. Rainiers' reliever Parker Markel struck out all five batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings as he picked up the save.

The Reno Aces have tomorrow technically off but the club will play as "Los Corazones de Reno" in the first Copa de la Diversión game of the season at Greater Nevada Field. University of Nevada, Reno alum Braden Shipley will take the ball for manager Chris Cron as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees also known as "Las Abejas de Salt Lake."

Top Performers - Reno

Domingo Leyba (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R)

Tim Locastro (2-for-4, 2 R)

Jimmie Sherfy (1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 K, ND)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Mallex Smith (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Tim Lopes (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

Tommy Milone (5.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 2 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday May 11 Salt Lake Bees RHP Braden Shipley vs. LHP Jose Suarez 6:35 p.m. KPLY 630 AM/NSN

Notes & Information

Sherfy: Jimmie Sherfy matched his season high throwing 1.1 innings tonight inning against Tacoma. The last time he threw 1.1 innings came against Fresno on April 8. He threw two innings five times in 2018 out of his 53 appearances between Triple-A and the Major Leagues. His career high for innings pitched is 2.1 coming on August 9, 2015 against Chattanooga for Double-A Mobile.

Copa de la Diversión: The Aces will play as "Los Corazones de Reno" this Saturday in celebration of Copa de la Diversión, otherwise known as the "Fun Cup": a season-long MiLB initiative to honor Latino communities. The club is one of 72 MiLB teams participating in Copa de La Diversión in 2019. Saturday, May 11 is the first of four special Copa de la Diversion nights at Greater Nevada Field. Thursday, June 20, Thursday, July 18, and Thursday, August 15 are the others.

