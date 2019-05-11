Comeback Win for Bees After 11 Innings in Vegas

The Salt Lake Bees scored four runs in the ninth to tie the game and one in the eleventh to edge the Las Vegas Aviators 8-7. Salt Lake took the lead in the top of the eleventh on a two out RBI single by Luis Rengifo and Jared Walsh retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the inning to record his first save of the season.

The Bees forced extra innings with a four run rally in the top of the ninth. With one out, Brennon Lund and Dustin Garneau delivered back to back doubles. One out later, Rengifo singled in Garneau to bring Salt Lake to within two. Down to his last strike, Taylor Ward belted a two run homer over the bullpen in right center to make it a 7-7 game.

Jake Jewell (1-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings. Las Vegas loaded the bases with one out in the tenth inning, but Jewell retired the next two batters to strand the winning run at third. In his second Triple-A start, Patrick Sandoval went four innings and allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Ward led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Rengifo added three hits and two RBI. The win snapped the Bees' season long six game losing streak. They are now 2-6 on the road trip with four games remaining in Reno.

