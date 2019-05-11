TKTK

Mengden Off to Oakland: Daniel Mengden has been the Aviators' most productive and consistent starting pitcher through the first five weeks of the 2019 season. And the Oakland A's, parent club of the Aviators, clearly took notice, as they recalled the right-hander with the intent of starting him today against the Cleveland Indians in Oakland. It's expected to just be a spot-start, with the A's giving Mike Fiers an extra day of rest after the 131-pitch no-hitter he threw against the Reds on Monday

Mengden was 3-2 with a team-best 2.77 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) with Las Vegas. Besides ERA, Mengden also leads the team in innings (39), strikeouts (44) and WHIP (1.10). Last season, the 26-year-old from Houston made 22 appearances (17 starts) for the A's, going 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA.

Jackson Goes from A's to Jays: In the end, Edwin Jackson's Las Vegas homecoming was a short one. The A's traded the veteran right-handed pitcher to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday for cash considerations. Jackson, who pitched with the Las Vegas 51s in 2004-05, posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts with the Aviators, both of them no-decisions.

It remains unclear if the Blue Jays, whose pitching staff has been beset by injuries, will add Jackson to their 25-man roster. But if the 35-year-old does appear in a Toronto jersey, he will make history by playing for his 14th major league team. Jackson currently shares the record of 13 with Octavio Dotel.

"It's bittersweet," Aviators manager Fran Riordan said of losing Jackson. "He's just such a great guy, a great teammate, a great professional and a great presence to have around. We're definitely going to miss him here, but obviously we're excited he gets a chance to go back to the big leagues and break a record that's been around for a lot of years. We wish him all the luck."

On Deck: Las Vegas and Tacoma continue their four-game set at 12:05 p.m. Sunday. Right-hander Tanner Anderson (3-2, 5.46 ERA) takes the ball for the Aviators, while the Rainiers counter with righty Tyler Cloyd (0-1, 3.27).

