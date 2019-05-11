Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes

San Antonio Missions (20-15) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (18-17)

Game #36/Away Game #16

Saturday, May 11, 6:00 p.m.

Shrine on Airline

RHP Jimmy Nelson (0-0, 8.10) vs. RHP Josh Roeder (0-0, --)

10/10 Would Hit That: The Missions tallied 12 hits last night in their 9-8 come-from-behind victory over the Baby Cakes. It was the eighth time this season they have compiled at least 10 hits in a game and are 6-2 in those contests.

Crazy Eight: San Antonio used a season-high eight different pitchers last night. Four of those pitchers had scoreless outings and three did not allow a hit. Michael Tonkin and Angel Perdomo were the only relievers to throw more than 20 pitches last night. The previous high for pitchers used in a game was six, which they have used on four different occasions.

Four is Fine: The Missions have used four pitchers or more in a game 19 times. In those 19 games they are 12-7. In games when they have used three or fewer pitchers the Missions are 8-8.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert)

Craig Counsell said @ChaseAnderson87 will make a minor league rehab start with @missionsmilb on Monday in New Orleans. Anderson threw around 30 pitches in his bullpen yesterday.

Jerry Briggs (@BriggsMissions)

Missions outfielders Corey Ray, Tyrone Taylor and Troy Stokes, Jr., all deliver homers in a 9-8 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes. @missionsmilb @cakesbaseball @FutureIs_Bright @tyrone_taylor15 @Troy_Stokes15 atmilb.com/2vQuYkr

