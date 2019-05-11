Melville Quiets Chihuahua Bats
May 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Former El Paso Chihuahua Tim Melville pitched five innings and allowed only one run in the Albuquerque Isotopes' 2-1 win at Southwest University Park Friday night. The two teams split the four games, ending El Paso's stretch of six consecutive series wins.
El Paso's Dillon Overton allowed only two runs in seven innings and has surrendered two runs or less in back-to-back starts. El Paso's pitching staff has let up three or fewer runs in four of the last five games.
Luis Urias went 3-for-4 Friday and fell a triple shy of a cycle. The Chihuahuas had the tying run reach third base in both the eighth and ninth innings Friday. El Paso ended its eight-game homestand against Salt Lake and Albuquerque with five wins and three losses.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/10/579436#game_state=preview,game_tab=,game=579436
Team Records: Albuquerque (19-17), El Paso (24-11)
Next Game: Saturday, 8:05 pm at Raley Field. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (3-1, 5.16) vs. Sacramento RHP Enderson Franco (1-0, 6.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
