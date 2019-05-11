Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (12-22) vs. Memphis Redbirds (18-17)
May 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #35: Nashville Sounds (12-22) vs. Memphis Redbirds (18-17)
Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (0-3, 3.60) vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (2-1, 3.25)
First Pitch: 6:35 CST
Radio: 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
From the Notes
Phillips Valdez: 27-year-old Phillips Valdez starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is making his 6th start of the season and 7th appearance overall. Valdez is 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA in his 6 games (5 starts) and has covered 25.0 innings. He last pitched on May 5 in a start versus Memphis and earned no decision after he allowed 3 runs (none earned) on 4 hits, 1 walk and 2 hit batters in 6.0 innings. He struck out 1 in Nashville's 6-5 win against the Redbirds. Valdez split the 2018 season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse and went 6-7 with a 2.73 ERA in 31 games (19 starts). He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Indians on May 29, 2009.
Pitcher's Rematch: Both Phillips Valdez and Daniel Ponce de Leon faced each other at First Tennessee Park in Nashville and pitched well. Valdez didn't allow an earned run in 6.0 innings for Nashville, and Ponce de Leon was relieved after the 5th inning with Memphis having the lead. If it wasn't for Matt Davidson's 3-run home run in the 7th inning, Ponce de Leon would have earned a win for the Redbirds.
Rain, Rain Go Away: Nashville's series finale was interrupted by rain at Oklahoma City on Friday night, suspending the contest to the series in August. Oklahoma City was leading 4-0 after putting up four runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The game was called after the top of the 4th. It's the second game the Sounds have had suspended this season, where they will finish an April 18 contest versus Round Rock on May 27.
What's the word around Nashville?
