Dodgers Tripped By Tanielu, Express

May 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Round Rock, Texas - Nick Tanielu drove in three runs, including the eventual game-winning two-run single, helping the Round Rock Express squeak by the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 3-2, Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Tanielu reached base three times with two hits and a walk and picked up all three of his RBI with two outs. He drew a bases-loaded walk to get the Express on the board in the third inning and then delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference.

For the third time in four meetings with the Express this season, the Dodgers (11-23) led by multiple runs, but the Express (22-13) came back to win.

Two batters into the game, the Dodgers had a 1-0 lead. Matt Beaty sent a high fly ball that hooked fair down the right field line for his third home run of the season.

Still leading by one run, Errol Robinson jumped on the first pitch of the third inning. His solo home run was his first of the season and ended up landing at the back of the left field berm.

The Dodgers put two runners on base with no outs following Robinson's home run, but did not score in that inning or for the remainder of the game. After the third inning, the Dodgers tallied just one hit and finished with five hits in the game. The team went 2-for-13 with runners on base and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Round Rock loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the third inning. Ben Holmes struck out the next two batters before Tanielu drew a walk to force in a run. Holmes then got AJ Reed to ground out and keep Dodgers ahead, 2-1.

The Express took its first lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Derek Fisher led off the inning with a triple, leading to Holmes' exit. Justin Grimm entered to pitch, and Myles Straw hit an infield single, but Fisher did not attempt to score on the play.

After Grimm struck out the next two batters, Tanielu lined a two-run single to center field to put the Express ahead, 3-2.

The Dodgers put two runners on base with one out in the sixth inning, but ended up stranding both in scoring position. Will Smith's one-out single that inning ended up being the team's final hit of the night, and the Round Rock pitching staff proceeded to retire the next 10 straight OKC batters.

Drew Jackson drew a two-out walk in the ninth inning, but Brendan McCurry then got Daniel Castro to pop out and end the game, as McCurry earned his third save of the season.

The Round Rock offense picked up starting pitcher Ryan Hartman in the bottom of the fifth inning and made him the pitcher of record. Hartman improved to 5-0 on the season after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings. He issued three walks and notched four strikeouts.

Grimm (0-3) was charged with the loss for the Dodgers. Following Tanielu's hit, the OKC bullpen retired 10 of the final 11 Round Rock batters to keep it the deficit to just one run.

