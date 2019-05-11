Sacramento squeaks by Fresno 7-6 in 10 to avoid sweep

West Sacramento, Calif. - For the second straight evening, the Fresno Grizzlies (18-17) and Sacramento River Cats (17-18) went to extras, with Sacramento clipping Fresno 7-6 in 10 innings. The Grizzlies were looking for their first sweep of the season and fifth straight victory, but the River Cats rallied for a run in the ninth and one more run in the 10th to steal the series finale.

Ryan Howard scored the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th after getting into a pickle. The throw by Carter Kieboom nailed Howard in the shoulder, allowing him to scamper home. Sacramento plated the tying run in the previous frame when Brock Stassi's two-out double notched Mike Yastrzemski. Three River Cats also homered in the contest (Ronnie Freeman, Henry Ramos and Levi Michael).

Collin Cowgill sparked the Fresno offense with a dinger on the very first pitch of the game, his eighth of the year. Later, Jacob Wilson added to the longball list, stretching his team-leading 12th over the left field wall. Wilson expanded the current team-high hit streak to eight games. Brandon Snyder and Carter Kieboom pounded RBI doubles while Taylor Gushue and Wilson recorded RBI singles in the defeat.

Jordan Mills (0-1) suffered the loss for the Grizzlies while Tyler Rogers (2-1) secured the decision for the River Cats. Fresno drops to 45-23 against Sacramento, and 28-8 on the road at Raley Field since the beginning of the 2015 season. The Grizzlies also fell to 3-2 in extras.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Collin Cowgill (1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- C Taylor Gushue (2-4, RBI)

- SS Carter Kieboom (1-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Henry Ramos (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- C Ronnie Freeman (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Levi Michael (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- CF Mike Yastrzemski (2-3, 3 R, 2 BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday May 11 Albuquerque Isotopes (Home) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. RHP Jeff Hoffman (Albuquerque) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / KAIL-13

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jacob Wilson owns the Grizzlies' current team-high hit streak at eight games. In that span, he is 15-for-33 with eight extra-base hits, 10 RBI, seven runs and seven walks. He leads the team with 12 homers. Fresno finished 7-2 on the road trip, with Wilson helping the cause.

